Jamaican jailed twice for heroin dealing avoids deportation under ECHR rules

A Jamaican jailed twice for drug dealing has avoided deportation after claiming that it would breach the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The 39-year-old Jamaican, who was granted anonymity, claimed that his removal by the Home Office would breach his right to a family life, and put him at risk of inhuman or degrading treatment in his home country.

He claimed that he had been a victim of trafficking in Jamaica and had been abused when he was eight, before he came to the UK at the age of 16.

His appeal against an earlier decision to deport him was upheld by an upper tribunal, which ordered his case should be reconsidered.

The decision came despite two convictions which saw him imprisoned for terms of 18 months and 30 months for dealing heroin, a class A drug.

The case is likely to reinforce calls for the UK to quit the ECHR after The Telegraph revealed on Wednesday how a Turkish crime boss, said to be one of Britain’s biggest drug dealers, won his human rights battle against deportation.

The 70-year-old man, who was jailed for 16 years for plotting to supply heroin across the UK, won the right to remain in the UK on the basis that it would breach his human right to a family life even though he had an extra-marital affair with a woman in Turkey and had married her to “preserve her honour”.

The Turkish drug dealer, who was also granted anonymity, claimed that as an Alevi Kurd he would be persecuted if he was deported to Turkey, even though the immigration tribunal was told he had returned to his homeland eight times since he came to Britain without facing any persecution.

The man’s claim to remain in the UK was backed by the UN Refugee Agency despite the Home Office saying he was a “danger to the community” whose continued presence in the UK was “not conducive to the public good” because of his criminal history.

The Jamaican came to Britain in 2001 when he was 16. He overstayed his visa, for which he was arrested in 2006, but remained in the UK before being arrested again on suspicion of drug offences.

He successfully appealed an initial deportation order in 2012 and was granted 30 months’ leave to remain despite having been jailed a year earlier for 18 months for drug offences.

In May 2020, he was jailed for 30 months for possession of heroin with intent to supply and was served with a deportation order by the Home Office.

However, he challenged it under articles 3 and 8 of the ECHR, which protect the rights to a family or private life, and rights to not be subjected to torture, or degrading or inhuman treatment.

The judge in the lower immigration tribunal rejected his claims that it would be “unreasonable or unduly harsh” to deport him back to Jamaica, dismissing his claims of a torture risk and that deportation would damage his family life.

The Home Office argued that the Jamaican had been convicted of a “particularly serious crime” and was “a danger to the community”.

However, the judge was forced to hold the hearing without the man being present because he had failed to turn up. He claimed, via one of his uncles, that he was ill, although no medical evidence was provided to the tribunal to support the claim.

On appeal, an upper tribunal judge ruled that the lower court had failed to take account of “all material considerations” in the Jamaican’s claim and also denied him a fair trial by not adjourning it so he could give evidence in person. He ordered the case to be reconsidered.