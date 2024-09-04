Ja'Marr Chase 'limited' at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 1
Ja'Marr Chase 'limited' at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 1
Ja'Marr Chase 'limited' at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 1
Fans were left shocked after a document circulated on social media this week claiming the American football star and the hitmaker were in a PR relationship. The document, which was first shared on Reddit, also alleged that the couple are scheduled to break up on 28 September, a year after they went public with their relationship. Travis' team have now insisted that the document is a fake and they are working with lawyers to deal with the situation. The contract was written on the letterhead of Travis' public relations company…
This Boston Bruins superstar had multiple surgeries this offseason.
This former Boston Bruins defenseman will officially miss the entire 2024-25 season.
Rachael Gunn, the Olympic breaker who went viral for her dance performance at the Paris Games last month, has apologized to the breaking community for the backlash she brought upon it.
A cringe-worthy error for the Chicago White Sox just turned into an instant classic of a call from Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown on Tuesday night. As two White Sox outfielders were trying to catch what seemed to be a routine flyout on an
Norlinder is currently a free agent
This former Boston Bruins prospect is attending another NHL team's rookie camp.
Paralympic sprinter Alessandro Ossola had one of the best days of his life on Sunday – and it had nothing to do with the race.
Jagr only scored one goal for the Flames in 2017-18, but he'll never forget it.
The Australian Open winner tells PEOPLE that her new beau has helped her through a "difficult year," which included the death of her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Kolstov
Fans already knew that Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik would be vying for the mirrorball trophy this season... now, meet all the contestants
Not all of the Montreal Canadiens' Stanley Cup came into the Original Six era as some would like you to believe, but to win post expansion, GMs had to be creative.
There are many truly phenomenal sports at the Paralympic Games in Paris, but few events might be more impressive than blind soccer. Blind soccer — also known as blind football — has existed since 1996 and is an adaptation of socce
MONTREAL — American-born forward Cole Caufield, shaken by last week's tragic death of his hockey hero Johnny Gaudreau, will be switching jersey numbers this season with the Montreal Canadiens.
The top quarterback on this list won't surprise you. Patrick Mahomes has played in four of the last five Super Bowls. He's
A former Traitor, an ex-convict, two U.S. Olympians and Donna Martin herself are among those in pursuit of a freshly polished Mirrorball trophy. The full cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 33 was unveiled on Good Morning America on Wednesday, two weeks after Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik was named the new season’s first celebrity …
With Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season here, Dalton Del Don reveals his boldest fantasy predictions for the players of the AFC.
NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Federer thinks Jannik Sinner's doping case raises questions about whether the current No. 1-ranked tennis player should have been allowed to continue competing until he was absolved of intentionally using an anabolic steroid he tested positive for twice in March.
More tributes are pouring in from around the hockey community after the deaths of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, who were killed last week by a suspected drunken driver while riding their bikes in their home state of New Jersey.
NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Federer thinks Jannik Sinner's doping case raises questions about whether the current No. 1-ranked tennis player should have been allowed to continue competing until he was absolved of intentionally using an anabolic steroid he tested positive for twice in March.