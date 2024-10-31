Ja'Marr Chase reacts to celebrity's viral Halloween costume as Joe Burrow
Ja'Marr Chase reacts to celebrity's viral Halloween costume as Joe Burrow
Ja'Marr Chase reacts to celebrity's viral Halloween costume as Joe Burrow
The Olympic ice dancer and Maple Leafs player partied alongside Auston Matthews and Max Domi at the Halloween bash.
The Khy founder pulled out all the stops for spooky season - see more
RCMP in B.C. say they have taken down "the largest, most sophisticated drug superlab in Canada."In a release, the police force says federal investigators focused on combating illicit drug production in Canada busted the lab, which is believed to be run by a "transnational organized crime group... involved in the mass-production, and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine across Canada, and internationally."According to police, the amount of fentanyl and other materials seized would have am
The NHLer channelled his inner Batman, while wife Angela Price and their three kids also wore their best superhero costumes.
"I think it was already dying out when I was a kid. Now I barely see it..."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have introduced their kids to plenty of fun traditions
Check out the best celebrity Halloween costumes this year, from Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton, to Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice.
The couple and their seven kids dressed up as Where's Waldo
"Airbnb used to be much cheaper than a hotel, but the prices have gotten ridiculous. A $99/night rental now costs $200, with stupid cleaning and rental fees. That's wild!"
Dustin Kjersem, 35, was found dead in a tent near Big Sky, Montana on Saturday, Oct. 12
Jennifer Guilbeault, 23, has been indicted on multiple charges including assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment
Ottawa police are investigating an arson at a Nepean bungalow for connections to a notorious international crime family, CBC News has learned.The arson at 95 Rossland Ave. happened around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 8. Firefighters arrived to find two people on the front lawn who had escaped the blaze. Paramedics treated one man and one woman for burns and smoke inhalation. A few doors down Rossland Avenue is another home once owned by alleged cocaine trafficker Hisham "Terry" Alkhalil, one of five gangst
Mia Harris was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 29, to up to 12 years in prison
A harrowing home invasion has stripped a Markham family of any sense of safety in their neighbourhood. Global's Noor Ra'fat hears from the homeowner on how five masked individuals, some believed to be teens, forced him to hand over two luxury vehicles.
A man from central P.E.I. says he is at his wits' end after a delivery vehicle leaked oil on his driveway in Darlington over a year ago. He wants someone to pay to repair the discoloured gravel, but despite his efforts, that hasn't happened."I'm just tired," said Thomas Keefe. "I'm tired of this back and forth — and then just very kind of upset that my property was damaged and I'm not getting it fixed."It all started in September 2023, after Keefe had a package delivered to his home. When the de
An Alberta RCMP constable has admitted to harassment and discreditable conduct for telling a fellow officer she was a "money-chasing piece of trash" for filing a formal sexual assault complaint against another Mountie.Const. Robert Jonathon Sinnott of the Strathcona County detachment has been sanctioned under the RCMP code of conduct for sending a series of disparaging text messages to his female colleague.He sent her the messages two days before she testified about a sexual assault she had alle
Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped in to remind the 82-year-old that Haines made the reveal to her cohosts during an off-camera moment. "Now it's on air," Sunny Hostin said.
Lakeshore OPP have recovered numerous stolen vehicles and other items in a seizure on Monday.Police were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle using a GPS tracking device that led them to a property in the 1900 block of Lakeshore Road 211.The OPP says the officers, along with help from the OPP Community Street Crime Unit, found 11 stolen vehicles, three motorcycles, two enclosed trailers, four utility trailers, Canadian money and a loaded handgun.The total estimated value is over $300,000.A
Charges against Dana Metcalfe and co-accused Shane Sweeney were dismissed on Thursday morning in provincial court. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)Charges were dropped on Thursday for two people accused of harassing Premier Andrew Furey and his family in July 2023.Dana Metcalfe and Shane Sweeney were charged with criminal harassment and causing a disturbance after leading a "surprise convoy" protest outside Furey's home on July 9, 2023. In a video posted on Sweeney's Facebook feed, a line of honking cars
More than 400 alleged victims have so far contacted the legal team working on a case against the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, who has been accused of sexual abuse and rape, a lawyer for the women said.