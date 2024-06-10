Jameela Jamil Stars in New e.l.f. SKIN Campaign

The actress and activist plays an anthropologist in a new commercial for e.l.f. SKIN Bronzing Drops

Jameela Jamil is giving major explorer vibes!

The Good Place actress plays the part of anthropologist — touting binoculars and “observing Homo sapiens” — in e.l.f. SKIN’s new “Peculiar Behavior” commercial, promoting the release of their Bronzing Drops.

She observes everyday humans behaving like, well, animals, all as a result of the bronzing drops' power — in more than one case, tapping into their predatory instincts in order to get their hands on a bottle.

So who's most likely to try to poach a bottle from her? "My best friend would definitely try to take my Bronzing Drops, and for good reason!" she tells PEOPLE, touting their quality for the affordable price point. "You can’t beat a beautiful, sun-kissed look sans being in the actual sun. Typically, I’ll mix the drops with my favorite moisturizer and then continue with SPF and the rest of my routine."



In the two-minute video, Jamil embarks on an expedition across multiple areas of observation, seeing through her binoculars how people use and react to the Bronzing Drops (which come in three shades).

"It was fun taking on the role of an explorer and wearing that get-up for the commercial. And then seeing the other actors and their 'peculiar behavior'? Hilarious!" she tells PEOPLE. "I had such a great time on set with e.l.f. SKIN.

e.l.f. SKIN Jameela Jamil in e.l.f. SKIN's "Peculiar Behavior" commercial.

It’s not the first time e.l.f. has gone for laughs with their marketing this year. Their “Judge Beauty” Super Bowl ad in February reunited some of your favorite stars (everyone from the Suits cast to Meghan Trainor) for a fun time in the courtroom, and Niecy Nash starred in a true-crime spoof called Cosmetic Criminals in January.



e.l.f. SKIN Jameela Jamil in e.l.f. SKIN's "Peculiar Behavior" commercial.

Jamil, the outspoken I Weigh podcast host who is an advocate for body positivity and inclusive beauty standards, naturally has additional beauty tips aside from her new favorite glow-enhancer.



"Being conscious of your diet and what you’re putting in your body is such an important beauty tip! There’s definitely a connection between your diet and your skin, so I try to eat very healthily," she said. "I also avoid consuming alcohol and cigarettes."

And does she have any beauty habits that she'd be embarrassed to be caught doing "in the wild" by her character in the ad?

"I don’t think there are any beauty habits I have that I’d be embarrassed to be caught doing in the wild," she says. "Women are taught too often to be embarrassed; I’d rather embrace all of my habits!"

