Jameis Winston's goofy video during ESPN graphic display is just so Jameis

He prays to God for no more pick-sixes. He's the quarterback who doesn't mind breaking the fourth wall during interviews. He's the man who will eat a W.

That's right, it's Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, who is just goofy and having a blast wherever he goes.

Need further proof? Here you go: ESPN's Monday Night Football showed a graphic showing the remaining schedule for Winston and Bo Nix, with each QB posing in front of a camera. Normally, you get what Nix gave: a serious look to camera while flipping a football.

And there was Winston juggling with a hilarious look on his face, and eating Ws and, well, you just have to watch for yourself:

I need you to watch the video Jameis Winston recorded for this QB comp on ESPN 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5UOJw32JxK — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) December 3, 2024

