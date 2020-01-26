James Arthur postpones European tour dates after undergoing surgery

English singer and songwriter James Arthur performs on stage at La Riviera on January 21, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

James Arthur has postponed his upcoming European tour dates after undergoing surgery following an undisclosed illness.

His team have told fans that the X Factor winner is "recovering well", and that the postponed gigs would be rescheduled.

A message posted to his Twitter account read: "As a result of James’ recent illness, the remainder of James’ European tour dates gave been postponed, along with Carlisle on 25th Feb. James had to have surgery last night but is now recovering well. He sends his sincere apologies to everyone and a huge thanks to all fans for their kind messages.

"James hopes he will be on the mend very soon and able to reschedule these shows. Please hold on to your tickets for now as they will be valid for re-scheduled shows."

The statement added that fans would be advised when the gigs would be rescheduled, but that they could also request a full refund from their point of purchase.

It comes after the singer cancelled shows in Barcelona and Zurich earlier in the week due to his health.

He told fans he was "absolutely gutted" to have to cancel his gig in the Spanish city, but that doctors had advised rest after he "became really unwell".

James Arthur attends the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at The O2 Arena on December 08, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)

Arthur was due to perform in the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, France and Belgium ahead of his rescheduled spot at Carlisle's Sands Centre on 25 February, which has also been cancelled.

He had postponed the performance after being unable to make the original date on 26 October due to illness.

The star was set to perform in Ireland on 2 March ahead of eight UK dates. He's due to kick off his North America leg of the tour on 4 April.