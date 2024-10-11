James Blunt vows to legally change his name to Blunty McBluntface if he reaches Number 1

James Blunt has revealed what he will legally change his name to if his re-released debut album hits UK Number 1 next Friday.

His 2004 album Back to Bedlam - which features hit songs Goodbye My Lover and You’re Beautiful - is being re-released on October 11 to mark 20 years since its debut.

The singer last week promised that if the 20th anniversary edition tops the charts next Friday (October 18), he will legally change his name. He invited his 2.2 million X followers to come up with suggestions and vote for their favourite.

On Friday evening, he revealed the winner was Blunty McBluntface.

“Wanna ruin my life?” the 50-year-old asked on his huge social media following on October 2. “I’m legally changing my name if ‘Back To Bedlam’ 20th Anniversary Edition reaches No.1.

“Comment your name suggestions below, and the most-liked comment wins.”

Among popular suggestions were ‘Jimmy Spliff’, ‘Joe Bangles’, ‘Blames Junt’, ‘Yorb Yootiful’, and ‘Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Pop Star Four Chord Song Machiney’.

But on Friday night, Blunt revealed the poll had been won by ‘Blunty McBluntface’, which garnered over 32,000 votes on Instagram, and more than 8,600 votes on X.

Blunt made the announcement in a short video that shows him walking into Warner Music Group and declaring he had arrived for a meeting. When the receptionist struggles to find him under the name James Blunt, he offers a number of the other names fans had suggested, but she is still unable to find him.

“Blunty McBluntface,” he finally says, upon which the receptionist immediately hands him a key, saying: “Go straight through”.

“People have no imagination,” he says, flatly.

Blunty McBluntface is a riff on Boaty McBoatface - the name selected for the UK’s polar research ship in 2016, after the decision on what to name it was put to the public vote, and quickly went viral.

The ship was later named the RRS Sir David Attenborough, but one of its robotic submarines was given the title Boaty McBoatface instead.

Fans declared Blunt “a complete legend” for the stunt. “This campaign deserves an award,” said one Instagram user. “Bloody brilliant.”

Back to Bedlam was re-released on Friday (October 11).