James Carville Drops ‘One Little Factoid’ That Could Sink Donald Trump’s Campaign

James Carville Drops ‘One Little Factoid’ That Could Sink Donald Trump’s Campaign

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville on Monday explained how the “disgusting” purported joke about Puerto Rico by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally could ultimately doom the former president’s campaign.

“Just one little factoid here,” Carville told MSNBC’s Ari Melber. “You know how many Puerto Rican voters there are in Pennsylvania? 273,000. This is gonna cost him votes.”

There’s also “a substantial Puerto Rican vote” in Michigan and “in Florida which is going to be a lot closer than anybody thinks,” Carville continued.

Carville suggested Melber have NBC News’ national political correspondent Steve Kornacki “look around and see how many Puerto Rican voters there are in swing states” to see how the gag could affect the vote.

Melber later repeated his assertion that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will win the 2024 election.

Watch Carville’s full analysis here:

Related...