Jenrick: I’d make James Cleverly my deputy leader

Kemi Badenoch, Robert Jenrick and James Cleverly pose for a photograph at Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Oct 2 - Henry Nicholls /AFP

Robert Jenrick said he would make James Cleverly deputy leader of the Conservative Party if he wins the race to replace Rishi Sunak.

Mr Jenrick also suggested his leadership rival Kemi Badenoch should make the same commitment in order to unite the party after the contest.

The former immigration minister told the BBC: “What I do want to do is end the drama that has characterised the Conservative Party. Our party has not looked good in the eyes of the public in recent years.

“I want to ensure that we look more professional and competent and calmer and be soberly addressing the big challenges facing the country, as well as bringing the most talented people back into the Conservative Party.

“I have said that, for example, whoever wins this leadership contest, James Cleverly should be deputy leader of the Conservative Party so that there is a sense that the Conservative family is coming back together, uniting and putting on a much stronger approach to the public again.”

Mr Jenrick said earlier this month that he would appoint Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg as chairman of the Conservative Party if he wins. The winner of the leadership contest will be announced on Nov 2.

Mr Jenrick’s comments came as both he and Mrs Badenoch secured significant public endorsements from senior figures within the Conservative Party.

Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, announced that she had decided to back Mr Jenrick as she praised her former deputy at the Home Office for his “robust” policy of leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.

Meanwhile, Lord Hague, the former leader of the Conservative Party, announced his support for Mrs Badenoch.

He said she had been right to focus her campaign on values and principles rather than unveiling a lot of policies “which are going to be obsolete” by the time of the next general election.

03:50 PM BST

03:33 PM BST

Justice Secretary: Reforms will mean we never run out of prison places again

Shabana Mahmood said Labour’s review of sentencing combined with a programme of prison building will ensure “we never run out of prison places again”.

The Justice Secretary tweeted this afternoon: “The Tories left our prisons on the edge of disaster. We will build the prison places they promised, but never delivered.

“And our sentencing review will ensure we never run out of prison places again.”

03:10 PM BST

Healey: UK stepping up support for Ukraine

By using money generated from frozen Russian assets, we are turning the tables on Putin's corrupt regime.



We are stepping up support for Ukraine, and the UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.pic.twitter.com/gU3msoMMhD — John Healey (@JohnHealey_MP) October 22, 2024

03:00 PM BST

Britain handed biggest growth upgrade in G7 days before Budget

Britain’s growth prospects have been upgraded by more than any other major advanced economy, according to forecasts that risk being thrown into jeopardy by Rachel Reeves’s tax raid.

Just days before the Chancellor delivers her maiden Budget on Oct 30, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted the UK economy would grow by 1.1 per cent this year.

This is more than double its estimate of 0.5 per cent just six months ago, and represents the biggest upgrade of any G7 economy this year.

By contrast, the IMF downgraded its outlook for Germany and Japan, warning that Europe’s biggest economy would stagnate in 2024.

You can read the full story here.

02:44 PM BST

Telegraph readers weigh in on Jenrick-Gove row

Telegraph readers have been busy responding to Robert Jenrick’s comments hitting back at Michael Gove.

Mr Jenrick rejected Mr Gove’s suggestion that he looked like a “typical Tory politician” and this could hamper his efforts to win over voters should he be chosen as Rishi Sunak’s successor.

Here’s what some readers have made of the remarks:

02:29 PM BST

Pictured: Streeting and Kyle leave Downing Street after Cabinet meeting

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, and Peter Kyle, the Science Secretary, leave Downing Street today - Adrian Dennis /AFP

02:21 PM BST

Lord Hague backs Kemi Badenoch to be next Tory leader

Lord Hague has endorsed Kemi Badenoch in the Tory leadership race.

The former leader of the Conservative Party said one of the reasons for his decision was that Mrs Badenoch had focused on values and principles during her campaign rather than policies which he argued would be “obsolete” by the time of the next general election.

The former Cabinet minister told Times Radio: “I am backing Kemi Badenoch, given it is down to the final two, of course, between her and Robert Jenrick.”

He continued: “I really like many things about her but particularly that she has really understood that you start, when you are starting in opposition all over again, you start from your values and principles rather than bring out a lot of policies immediately which are going to be obsolete a few years later.”

"I am backing Kemi Badenoch."



Kemi Badenoch is making the right "strategic decision and Isn't just "chasing the reform vote", says former Conservative leader @WilliamJHague. pic.twitter.com/g5pICb5rB7 — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) October 22, 2024

02:18 PM BST

House arrest can be more restrictive than prison, argues Justice Secretary

Shabana Mahmood has argued punishment outside of prison can be more restrictive than prison, as she set out the Government’s plans for a review of sentencing.

In a statement to the House of Commons thbis afternoon she said: “If we are to address our prisons crisis, we must be smarter about who receives a prison sentence. Now let me be clear, there will always be a place for prison, and there will always be offenders who must be locked up.

“But we must also expand the range of punishments that we use outside of prison and consider how we punish those offenders who have broken our rules but are not a danger to society.

“For that reason, I am today launching a review of sentencing, and it will have one clear goal, to ensure that we are never again in a position where we have more prisoners than we have space in our prisons.”

She added: “Those under home detention curfews are in practice under a form of house arrest, with a tag on their ankle, and a censor in their home, they are placed under curfews, generally for 12 hours each day. And should they break that curfew they can be picked up and if needs be, locked up. In some ways, punishment outside a prison can be even more restrictive than prison.”

02:04 PM BST

Pictured: Shabana Mahmood arrives in Downing Street today

Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, is pictured in Downing Street today - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty Images

01:30 PM BST

Tories: North Korean troops helping Russia in Ukraine would be ‘major escalatory ratchet’

James Cartlidge, the shadow defence secretary, said any number of North Korean troops supporting Russia in Ukraine would be a “major escalatory ratchet”.

He told the House of Commons this afternoon: “I have lost count of the many times Vladimir Putin has accused us and our allies of so-called escalatory action in our support for Ukraine, but today, we are considering the very real threat of North Korean combat troops being sent to support Russia’s illegal invasion.

“Let us be in no doubt any potential agreement between Putin and Kim Yong Un to have North Korean boots on the ground in Ukraine at all, let alone in the numbers that have been reported, would be a major escalatory ratchet by Putin himself.”

01:26 PM BST

Pictured: Education Secretary leaves No 10 after Cabinet meeting

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, is pictured today as she left Downing Street - Tayfun Salci/Shutterstock

01:24 PM BST

North Korean troops helping Russia ‘as shocking as it is desperate’, says Healey

North Korean combat troops supporting Russia on the ground in Ukraine is “as shocking as it is desperate”, the Defence Secretary told MPs this afternoon.

Around 10,000 of Pyongyang’s soldiers are preparing to join Moscow’s army, according to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, and South Korean intelligence.

John Healey said North Korea sending troops showed there was a “wider, growing alliance of aggression which Nato and the G7 nations must confront”.

He told the House of Commons: “In a concerning new development it is now highly likely that the transfer of hundreds of combat troops from North Korea to Russia has begun. North Korean soldiers supporting Russia’s war of aggression on European soil. It is as shocking as it is desperate.

“North Korea already sends significant munitions and arms to Russia in direct violation of multiple UN resolutions. This developing military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK has serious security implications for Europe and for the Indo Pacific.

“It represents a wider, growing alliance of aggression which Nato and the G7 nations must confront.

“Despite this dangerous development, Ukraine remains determined to fight on their front line in the east and in the territory in Kursk. President Zelensky will continue to seek support for his victory plan, and we want to see this plan succeed.”

01:14 PM BST

UK to give Ukraine £2bn funded by frozen Russian assets

John Healey has confirmed to MPs that the Government will provide an extra £2.26 billion of support to Ukraine, funded by frozen Russian assets.

Updating the House of Commons this afternoon, the Defence Secretary said: “The Chancellor and I today are announcing that the UK will provide an additional £2.26 billion to Ukraine.

“Now this is new money which will be delivered under the extraordinary revenue acceleration loans to Ukraine scheme. That’s part of the 50 billion US dollar loan package from G7 countries to support Ukraine’s military budget and reconstruction needs

“Loans which will be repaid using the profits generated from immobilised Russian sovereign assets. Profits on frozen Russian money supporting Ukraine’s fight against [Vladimir] Putin, turning the proceeds of Putin’s corrupt regime against that regime and putting it in the hands of Ukrainians.”

01:10 PM BST

Paddington Bear given passport by Home Office

A neutral facial expression and a direct look into the camera are musts when taking a passport photograph, but for Paddington Bear, the Home Office made an exception.

Despite being squished against the lens with his tongue hanging out, the television favourite has finally obtained an “official” British passport.

Rob Silva, the co-producer of the upcoming third instalment in the film series about the Peruvian bear, revealed he has been granted a passport for his travels in Paddington in Peru.

You can read the full story here.

12:52 PM BST

Pictured: Cabinet ministers buy poppies outside No 10

Cabinet ministers Louise Haigh and Darren Jones buy a poppy from volunteers from the Royal British Legion outside 10 Downing Street - Simon Dawson /No 10 Downing Street

12:35 PM BST

Second wave of early prisoner release will be final wave, says No 10

Today’s emergency release of inmates to prevent overcrowding in prisons is the final tranche of the current early release scheme, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman has said.

“Today marks the second and final release of prisoners under that scheme in order to address the position of the Government inherited when it came into office where it was facing a complete paralysis the criminal justice system,” he said.

Asked if there could be another scheme for future early releases, he said the Government would now focus instead on reforms to the criminal justice system.

“The Government’s focus … is now on the reforms to sentencing, to building prison places such that we do not end up in the situation that this Government ended up in when it came into office, where there was risks of police not being able to make the arrests that they needed, and risks that the criminal justice system was going to collapse.”

12:32 PM BST

Sentencing review to submit findings by spring next year

Shabana Mahmood told the Cabinet today that the Government’s new review of sentencing, led by David Gauke, will submit its findings by the spring of next year.

The Justice Secretary said the review will focus on three specific things, according to a No 10 readout of what was discussed at the meeting.

“She said this review would be based on three principles: first to make sure prison sentences punish serious offenders and there is always enough spaces to lock up those who need to be and keep the public safe; second we need to improve rehabilitation in and out of prison, given 90 per cent of custodial sentences are reoffenders; third we need to expand and explore tougher punishments available outside of prison. The review will submit its findings in full to the Lord Chancellor by spring 2025.”

12:21 PM BST

Starmer ‘shares public’s anger’ over early prisoner releases, says No 10

Sir Keir Starmer shares the public’s anger at scenes of prisoners celebrating their early release from prison today, Downing Street has said.

A second wave of early releases is taking place today as the Government continues its efforts to tackle chronic overcrowding.

Asked for Sir Keir’s response to scenes of celebration, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister shares the public’s anger at these scenes and thinks it is shocking that any government should ever inherit the crisis that this Government has when it comes to our prisons.

“But just to be clear, there was no choice not to act. If we had not acted we would have faced a complete paralysis of the system…”

No 10 declined to apologise to victims of crime for letting out some offenders at the 40 per cent mark in their sentences instead of the normal 50 per cent.

Asked if Sir Keir would say sorry, the spokesman said: “As I say, the PM shares the public’s anger at the situation that the Government inherited.”

12:12 PM BST

Reeves rakes in record inheritance tax receipts ahead of Budget raid

The Chancellor raked in a record £2.2bn in inheritance tax receipts in the three months to September, ahead of an expected raid in Rachel Reeves’ maiden Budget next week.

Inheritance tax brought in £736m for the Chancellor last month alone, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), taking the haul so far this financial year to almost £4.3bn – up more than 10 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Ms Reeves is reportedly considering a string of changes to the much-hated “death tax” which is typically charged at a rate of 40 per cent on assets above the threshold of £325,000 when someone dies.

You can read the full story here.

11:57 AM BST

Jenrick thanks Braverman for Tory leadership endorsement

As former Home Secretary and Attorney General, @SuellaBraverman knows all about the legal obstacles preventing us from securing our borders.



She knows we need a plan today, not a promise of one in the future.



Thank you for you support. https://t.co/0cDljvDemF — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 22, 2024

11:43 AM BST

Alex Salmond’s funeral to be held next week

Alex Salmond’s funeral will be held on Oct 29.

The former SNP leader died in North Macedonia earlier this month after suffering a heart attack.

Mr Salmond’s family confirmed the private funeral will take place next Tuesday near his Aberdeenshire home.

A more public memorial service is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

11:26 AM BST

Brexit minister discusses UK-EU ‘reset’ with European Parliament chief

Delighted to meet @EP_President Roberta Metsola following her meeting with the Prime Minister earlier this month.



We discussed the need for strengthened cooperation as we proceed with the 🇬🇧🇪🇺 reset.



I look forward to further engagement with the @Europarl_en. pic.twitter.com/JYxknDIHJv — Nick Thomas-Symonds (@NickTorfaen) October 22, 2024

11:15 AM BST

Pictured: Angela Rayner arrives in Downing Street this morning

Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, is pictured this morning as she arrived in Downing Street - Jeff Moore/PA

10:59 AM BST

Hunt fails to rule out future bid for Tory leadership

Jeremy Hunt has failed to categorically rule out another potential tilt at the Tory leadership - but suggested it was unlikely.

The shadow chancellor has tried for the top job on three occasions, finishing second to Boris Johnson in the 2019 contest.

Asked about another attempt, he told the Financial Times: “I don’t think so. I think that ship has sailed. I tried three times.”

10:45 AM BST

Hunt rejected Treasury plan to increase employer National Insurance contributions

Jeremy Hunt said he rejected a Treasury plan to increase employer National Insurance contributions when he was chancellor because of the impact the move would have on businesses.

There is mounting speculation that Rachel Reeves could increase employer contributions at the Budget on Oct 30 as part of a wider attempt to generate more funds for the public coffers.

But Mr Hunt told the Financial Times that such a move would be an “absolute disaster”.

He said that when he was chancellor at the tail end of 2022 Treasury officials had suggested the move to help stabilise the public finances after Liz Truss’s mini-Budget.

He said: “I rejected it because of the damage it would do to business investment and job creation.”

10:26 AM BST

Pictured: PM purchases a poppy for Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2024

Sir Keir Starmer purchases a poppy for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2024 this morning as he meets members of the armed forces and volunteers outside No 10 - Jeff Moore/PA

10:18 AM BST

Labour to hammer low earners in capital gains tax raid

Hundreds of thousands of “ordinary workers” face shock bills if the Chancellor raises capital gains tax, experts have warned.

Rachel Reeves is widely expected to increase the capital gains tax due on investment returns in her maiden Budget next Wednesday.

But a tax raid targeting wealthy investors could also hit workers who own shares in their employer’s company.

You can read the full story here.

10:05 AM BST

Pictured: Rachel Reeves returns to Downing Street after morning run

Rachel Reeves returns to Downing Street this morning after going for a run - Marcin Nowak/London News Pictures Ltd

09:55 AM BST

Braverman insists Tories can win next election

The Tories can win the next general election, Suella Braverman has insisted.

She told LBC that “I do believe we can win” because she had never seen a government “collapse” as quickly “as this one has”.

09:52 AM BST

Badenoch should agree to further debates with Jenrick, says Braverman

Suella Braverman has called on Kemi Badenoch to agree to further public debates with Robert Jenrick.

The two leadership candidates have only taken part in one TV event so far and currently there are no others planned.

Told that Mr Jenrick had said he was keen to take part in a debate hosted by LBC and asked if she believed Mrs Badenoch should sign up, the former Cabinet minister told the broadcaster “I think it is really important, particularly at this phase of the leadership contest” that candidates are scrutinised.

“The more debate, the more inquiry... the better,” she said.

09:46 AM BST

ECHR has become interventionist, claims Braverman

Suella Braverman said the European Convention on Human Rights was “out of date” and “it has become politicised” as she backed Robert Jenrick’s calls for the UK to quit the treaty.

Mrs Braverman said the court was now “interventionist” in its rulings and had undermined the UK’s ability to apply its own laws.

09:39 AM BST

Braverman endorses Jenrick in Tory leadership race

Suella Braverman has endorsed Robert Jenrick in the Tory leadership race.

The former home secretary said “both the candidates are really high quality people” but she had opted to back her former deputy at the Home Office rather than Kemi Badenoch.

She told LBC that Mr Jenrick had been “robust” on leaving the European Convention on Human Rights and that was one of the reasons why she had chosen to endorse him.

Mrs Braverman had been viewed as one of the early frontrunners to replace Rishi Sunak but she withdrew from the race at the end of July as she argued the party did not want to hear the truth about why it lost the general election.

"He has my vote."



Suella Braverman reveals to @NickFerrariLBC, that due to his 'standout' commitment to 'stopping the boats', she will support Robert Jenrick in the Tory leadership contest. pic.twitter.com/rH2lNUQg03 — LBC (@LBC) October 22, 2024

09:34 AM BST

Minister for EU relations meets Maros Sefcovic to discuss stronger cooperation

Good to meet @MarosSefcovic 🇬🇧🇪🇺 again to continue our constructive engagement.



We discussed our joint agenda and strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as the economy, energy, security and resilience. pic.twitter.com/DBGmdKt9go — Nick Thomas-Symonds (@NickTorfaen) October 22, 2024

09:29 AM BST

Kemi Badenoch welcomes endorsement from Lord Ashcroft

No one has spent more time than Lord Ashcroft investigating why our party had its worst ever defeat and what we need to do to rebuild trust.



His endorsement vindicates my approach -principles first. Only then will we earn the right to be listened to. His piece @ConHome below👇 https://t.co/mZvEaWuGDF — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) October 22, 2024

09:13 AM BST

Liz Truss: UK stuck in ‘economic doom loop’ and Labour will make it worse

The UK is stuck in an “economic doom loop” and Labour will only make things worse, Liz Truss has claimed.

The former prime minister argued that the “only way out is cutting taxes and regulations”.

Data published this morning by the Office for National Statistics revealed that Government borrowing rose to £16.6 billion last month marking the third highest September borrowing since records began.

Meanwhile, in the financial year to date, borrowing stood at £79.6 billion, £1.2 billion more than a year earlier and £6.7 billion more than forecast by the independent fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Ms Truss tweeted:

The economic doom loop continues as high taxes and regulations have choked growth and created a stampede for the door.



The only way out is cutting taxes and regulations & getting on with fracking.



Sadly I believe Labour will do the opposite. https://t.co/N5g9rQ9Jk2 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 22, 2024

08:53 AM BST

Farage offers alternative to early prisoner release

Another 1,000+ prisoners will be released today who have served just 40% of their sentences.



Let's just deport the 10,000 foreign criminals in our jails instead. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) October 22, 2024

08:46 AM BST

Labour’s socialist soaking of employers will be disastrous, warns Tice

Labour’s flagship package of workers’ rights reforms will have a “disastrous impact” on businesses, Richard Tice has claimed.

Official Government analysis published yesterday revealed that the reforms could cost businesses up to £5 billion.

Mr Tice, the deputy leader of Reform UK, described the changes as a “socialist soaking of employers”.

He tweeted: “£5BILLION cost of Labour’s revolution for workers. Lower productivity, more sick days, more workplace disputes.

“The disastrous impact of latest socialist soaking of employers. Lower growth will result.”

08:30 AM BST

We cannot build our way out of prisons crisis, says Shabana Mahmood

Emergency measures like early prisoner release “only buys us some time” on prison overcrowding, the Justice Secretary has said.

Shabana Mahmood told BBC Breakfast: “Even pulling these emergency release levers, it only buys us some time.

“It’s not going to make the problem, the underlying problem, go away, and that is because the demand for prison places is going up by around 4,500 every single year.”

She said that the Government is committed to building to create 14,000 extra prison places that the last Conservative Government “failed to deliver”.

“But it’s not going to be enough, because this is not a crisis that you can build your way out of, because the demand is going up simply, very, very quickly, and that’s why I’ve announced a sentencing review today,” she said.

“It’s why we need to think more long term about how we bring that down, because we cannot build our way out of this crisis.”

08:16 AM BST

Jenrick hits back at Gove over ‘typical Tory’ attack

Robert Jenrick has rejected Michael Gove’s claim that he would be vulnerable as Conservative leader because the country has had enough of “Tory boys”.

Mr Gove said of Mr Jenrick last week: “I think one of his weaknesses is that he looks like a typical Tory politician.”

Asked about the comment this morning, Mr Jenrick told BBC Breakfast with a laugh: “The last person that I would take advice from in a leadership contest, I think, is Michael Gove.”

He added: “I don’t consider myself to be a ‘Tory boy’, no, absolutely. I want the Conservative Party to be the trade union of working people right across this country.”

'I don't consider myself to be a Tory Boy'



Conservative Party leadership contender Robert Jenrick spoke to #BBCBreakfast after criticism from former Cabinet Minister Michael Govehttps://t.co/WrJFtd5skc pic.twitter.com/3d09tpq7UT — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 22, 2024

08:09 AM BST

I would serve in Badenoch shadow cabinet, says Jenrick

Robert Jenrick said he would be willing to serve in Kemi Badenoch’s top team and his leadership rival would also be welcome in his shadow cabinet.

Asked if he would serve under Mrs Badenoch if she wins the Tory leadership contest, Mr Jenrick told BBC Breakfast: “Yes, 100 per cent.”

And asked if he would give her a role in his shadow cabinet, he said: “100 per cent.”

08:03 AM BST

Pictured: The Justice Secretary arrives in Westminster ahead of second wave of early release scheme

Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, is pictured this morning in Westminster - Tayfun Salci

08:00 AM BST

I would make James Cleverly deputy Tory leader, says Jenrick

Robert Jenrick said he would make James Cleverly deputy leader of the Conservative Party if he wins the race to replace Rishi Sunak.

Mr Jenrick also said his leadership rival Kemi Badenoch should make the same commitment in order to unite the party after the contest.

The former immigration minister told BBC Breakfast: “What I do want to do is end the drama that has characterised the Conservative Party. Our party has not looked good in the eyes of the public in recent years.

“I want to ensure that we look more professional and competent and calmer and be soberly addressing the big challenges facing the country, as well as bringing the most talented people back into the Conservative Party.

“I have said that, for example, whoever wins this leadership contest, James Cleverly should be deputy leader of the Conservative Party so that there is a sense that the Conservative family is coming back together, uniting and putting on a much stronger approach to the public again.”

Mr Jenrick said earlier this month that he would appoint Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg as chairman of the Conservative Party.

07:55 AM BST

Jenrick: Labour resorted to prisoner early release ‘too quickly’

Robert Jenrick claimed Labour had reached for the lever of early prisoner release to tackle overcrowding “too quickly”.

The Tory leadership contender said every effort should be made to keep prisoners in prison.

However, he conceded that prisons in England and Wales are “under immense strain”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I would put a very, very high bar on doing this and I worry that the Labour Government is reaching for that lever too quickly.

“You saw for example during the riots that extra places within our prisons were able to be found at very short notice, 500 extra places, so while I don’t pretend this is easy, our prisons are under immense strain, in fact I think we should be building more prisons… there should be great care and sensitivity before releasing people early onto our streets.”

07:44 AM BST

Early prisoner release mistakes have been ‘ironed out’, insists Justice Secretary

The Justice Secretary said mistakes that led to the release in error of 37 prisoners as part of the scheme to ease overcrowding have been “ironed out” as a new wave of releases are due to start.

Shabana Mahmood told Times Radio that those mistakenly released were sentenced according to an older act of Parliament and the error was down to a “mistake in the application of the law”.

She said: “All 37 were returned to custody, and that operational part of the system actually ended up working exactly as it should.

“But those mistakes have now been ironed out, and I’m confident that the releases taking place will now be exactly as we need them to be, and victims who are required to be notified will be notified.”

She said it had been a “curveball” that the Government could not have foreseen.

“That issue has been sorted and it has been resolved, and for the releases that are taking place today, that is not a mistake that will occur again.”

07:39 AM BST

Treasury minister warns of Budget ‘difficult decisions’ after latest public finance figures

Darren Jones, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said the state of the public finances (see the post below at 07.36) meant there would be “difficult decisions” at the Budget on Oct 30.

Government borrowing in the year-to-September was £6.7 billion more than forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Mr Jones said: “We have inherited a £22 billion black hole in the country’s public finances, including no plan to fund pay deals for millions of public sector workers.

“Strikes cost at least £3 billion last year, so it was the right thing to do to end those damaging disputes.

“Resolving this black hole at the Budget next week will require difficult decisions to fix the foundations of our economy and begin delivering on the promise of change.”

07:36 AM BST

Government borrowing rises ahead of Budget

Government borrowing rose to £16.6 billion last month marking the third highest September borrowing since records began, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing was £2.1 billion more than a year earlier.

Most economists were pencilling in borrowing of £17.5 billion.

But in the financial year to date, borrowing stood at £79.6 billion, £1.2 billion more than a year earlier and £6.7 billion more than forecast by the independent fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The ONS added that central government benefit payments fell for the first time since early 2022, partially due to Labour’s decision to means test the winter fuel allowance.

07:33 AM BST

We cannot build prisons fast enough to cope with demand, warns sentencing review chief

David Gauke said based on current projections England and Wales would not be able to build enough new prisons in the coming years to cope with demand.

The Government’s new sentencing review chief said action needed to be taken “sooner rather than later” to reduce the number of people going into prison.

He told ITV News: “Over the longer term, the prison population at the moment is projected to rise by four and a half thousand offenders a year.

“We cannot build prisons fast enough to respond to that increase in demand. Although the Government has taken action that has reduced some of the pressures on the prison population, if that trend continues we are going to run into some significant difficulties as a country over the course of the middle of this decade, and we need to take action sooner rather than later.”

The review will be led by former Justice Secretary David Gauke, who told ITV News: 'The prison population has doubled over the last 30 years, we have the highest incarceration rate of any Western country.



'Reoffending rates are too high and we should look at whether sentencing… pic.twitter.com/dmf20Pd7tM — ITV News (@itvnews) October 21, 2024

07:32 AM BST

Short prison sentences ‘not the answer’ to deal with repeat offenders, says review chief

Short prison sentences do not “appear to be the answer” for dealing with “hyper-prolific” offenders, the head of a new prison sentencing review has said.

David Gauke, the Tory former justice secretary who has been appointed to the role by the Government, said he will be examining if there is a “better way” to handle such offenders to prevent reoffending.

He told ITV News: “I also want to make sure that we look at those people who are hyper-prolific - those people who commit many offences.

“We need to look seriously at what is the best way of addressing them. Short sentences does not appear to be the answer.

“But is there a better way in which we can address those people and it may well be that prison does play a role with those hyper-prolific offenders.”

He added: “The reoffending rate for those who have been in prison for a short period of time is much higher than the reoffending rate for those who serve a community sentence.”

07:31 AM BST

Prisoner early release will be undermined by reoffending, warns probation chief

The early release of prisoners to tackle overcrowding will be undermined by the “high level of recalls” of offenders to jail, the chief inspector of probation has warned.

Martin Jones, chief HMI of probation, said that for every 100 prisoners released in the first quarter of this year, 56 had been recalled to jail because they reoffended or breached their licence, writes Charles Hymas.

“My assessment is that there is a significant risk that the amount of space that has been created by the SDS40 [early release] changes will be reduced as a result of the high level of recalls that we have been seeing historically over a number of years,” he said.

“I see no indication that there will be fewer recalls as a result of this. There will be some benefit but it will be quickly chipped at and is the reason why a hard look at recalls is necessary in the long term.”

His comments came as more than 1,200 prisoners jailed for more than five years were today due to be released early from prisons across England and Wales.