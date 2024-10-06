James Cleverly overtakes Robert Jenrick in leadership contest poll of Tory members

James Cleverly’s speech at the party conference was well recieved - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

James Cleverly has overtaken Robert Jenrick for the first time in polling of Tory grassroots.

A Conservative Home survey of activists conducted over the two days after the party conference last week in Birmingham showed Mr Cleverly leapfrogging Mr Jenrick.

It came after the shadow home secretary’s conference speech was well received by delegates as he promised Conservatism “with a smile” and defended the achievements of the past 14 years.

All four leadership candidates addressed supporters for about 20 minutes. Mr Jenrick spoke without notes as he set out a five-point plan including tough new migration curbs.

When asked who should be the next Tory leader, 25 per cent of 784 respondents said Mr Cleverly – up by 12 percentage points from the previous week’s poll.

Nineteen per cent said Mr Jenrick, down by six points from the week before.

The four hopefuls for Conservative Party leader - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Kemi Badenoch, the shadow housing secretary, remained out in front with 32 per cent of respondents wanting her to succeed Rishi Sunak, a drop of four percentage points.

Rows over Mrs Badenoch’s comments about maternity pay and integration dominated coverage of the conference but the survey shows her supporters have not been deterred.

Tom Tugendhat, the fourth and final leadership hopeful, polled at 12 per cent as he fell by one point. The remaining 12 per cent did not know who they wanted to be leader.

Head-to-head polling also indicated for the first time Mr Cleverly would beat Mr Jenrick by 54 per cent to 36 per cent.

Mrs Badenoch polled ahead of both men, beating Mr Jenrick by 53 per cent to 33 per cent and Mr Cleverly by 48 per cent to 42 per cent.

Mr Tugendhat, meanwhile, was comfortably beaten by all of his rivals in the head-to-head polls, with many commentators now deeming him as the back marker in the contest.

Tory MPs will vote on Tuesday and then again on Wednesday as they eliminate two more contenders.

It will then be up to Conservative members to choose between the final two candidates, with voting closing on Oct 31 before the new leader is announced two days later on Nov 2.

Mr Jenrick is regarded as having the clearest path to the final two having topped both ballots of MPs to date, which saw Mel Stride and Dame Priti Patel eliminated from the race.

But the reception to Mr Cleverly’s speech cast doubt over assumptions in Westminster that the two remaining hopefuls who face the members would be Mr Jenrick and Mrs Badenoch.

Henry Hill, the deputy editor of Conservative Home, said: “According to our latest survey, Robert Jenrick has lost all the ground he’d gained a week ago. Kemi Badenoch has also slipped back.

“James Cleverly, meanwhile, has stormed ahead, picking up 12 points and comfortably taking second place in members’ first preferences. The row over the Chagos Islands, which broke out whilst the survey was open, clearly hasn’t hurt him much.”

Mr Cleverly was criticised by Mr Tugendhat after condemning Sir Keir Starmer for signing away the Chagos Islands despite negotiations having started while he was foreign secretary.

He announced in November 2022 that the UK would hold “constructive negotiations” with Mauritius, saying there was a view to arriving at an agreement the following year.

In an interview with the BBC’s World at One, Mr Tugendhat claimed the Foreign Office was “pushing for” sovereignty to be ceded and claimed it was an example of “legalism replacing leadership”.

Mr Tugendhat, Mr Jenrick and Mr Cleverly have all voiced criticism of the timings of the contest, which they note will not allow the victor to respond to Rachel Reeves’s first Budget on Oct 30.