James Cleverly: I will resurrect Rwanda

James Cleverly vowed to resurrect the Rwanda plan on Monday as he formally launched his bid to succeed Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party.

The shadow home secretary told supporters and activists at the Old War Office in Whitehall that migration could not be brought down without a “deterrent” but refused to commit to introducing an “arbitrary” net migration target.

The Tory leadership contest is set to intensify this week ahead of the elimination of one of the six contenders on Wednesday when the first round of voting by MPs takes place.

“When we deal with illegal migration, I stand by what I have always said, we need to have a deterrent,” Mr Cleverly said.

“And as leader, as prime minister, I will use my contacts and my reputation with Rwanda to resurrect that incredibly important partnership.”

But the shadow home secretary declined to commit to introducing a target for net migration, dismissing it as “arbitrary”.

“There is no point in a leadership candidate – me, or anybody else – plucking an arbitrary figure out of the air and saying, ‘If you elect me, I will get immigration down below this figure’.” he said.

“Because we tried that, and the British people just don’t believe us at the moment, so we need to set out a credible plan.”

Mr Cleverly also did not pledge to leave the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

“The simple fact is that if we are trying to grab shorthand answers and quick fixes, the British people will look at us and say, ‘We’ve heard that before’,” he said.

“We need to be honest and open. We need to show where things are difficult and how they can be achieved.”

Elsewhere in the speech, Mr Cleverly said he would abolish stamp duty and increase Britain’s defence spending to three per cent of GDP.

01:22 PM BST

Cleverly: I want to return to Thatcherite pro-business era

James Cleverly has said he wants to return to the “Thatcherite era” of pro-business policies.

“I’m struck by the difference between that pro-business environment that Margaret Thatcher created and the massively anti-business environment under Gordon Brown and Labour,” the shadow home secretary said.

“And I want to go back to that Thatcherite era where entrepreneurs are rewarded, wealth creators are a key part of our society, and we get back into the habit of being on the front foot rather than the back foot.”

01:18 PM BST

Abolishing stamp duty ‘is not expensive’, Cleverly says

James Cleverly has quipped that abolishing stamp duty is “not expensive”.

The shadow home secretary responded to a journalist’s remark that doing so would be “expensive” by interjecting: “It’s not expensive.

“So you’ve got your maths back to front. Taxes are expensive? Cutting taxes is the opposite of expensive.”

01:14 PM BST

Cleverly declines to commit to leaving ECHR

James Cleverly has declined to pledge to leave the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

“The simple fact is that if we are trying to grab shorthand answers quick fixes, the British people will look at us and say, ‘We’ve heard that before’,” he said.

“We need to be honest and open. We need to show where things are difficult and how they can be achieved. And I had a plan. I had a plan, which is why those small number of voluntary asylum seekers went to Rwanda, because the Supreme Court’s argument was that Rwanda was inherently dangerous for asylum seekers, and I was building an evidence base with asylum seekers in Rwanda to prove that was not the case.

“That’s how we would have defeated the UK Supreme Court.

“That’s how we would have got the flights off, not by quick fixes or sound bites, by graft and delivery and focus, which is what we have to do to gain credibility getting back into government.”

James Cleverly speaks at his leadership launch - James Manning/PA Wire

01:11 PM BST

‘No point’ setting ‘arbitrary’ migration target, says Cleverly

There is “no point” setting an “arbitrary” net migration target, James Cleverly has said.

“There is no point in a leadership candidate – me, or anybody else – plucking an arbitrary figure out the air and saying, ‘If you elect me, I will get immigration down below this figure’.

“Because we tried that, and the British people just don’t believe us at the moment, so we need to set out a credible plan.

“I’m the best placed to set out a credible plan and be believed, because I am the home secretary who actually delivered on the promises that I made.”

01:06 PM BST

01:03 PM BST

Tories won’t win by ‘doing passable impression of Farage’

The Conservatives will not win the next election by doing a “passable impression” of Nigel Farage, James Cleverly has said.

“The simple fact of the matter is we lost a lot of voters to Reform, but we also lost voters to other political parties,” he said.

“And we also lost a lot of voters to one of the most successful parties in contemporary politics, which is the stay at home not vote party, and we need to win them back from everywhere.

“And we don’t do that by trying to do a passable impression of other political leaders. We do that by being Conservatives, by highlighting our Conservative values, as I’ve set out in this speech, and as I will do as leader, by pursuing the things that people know to be our agenda.

“And the most important thing is to deliver on our promises, and in order to do that, we need to make fewer promises, but deliver on every single promise we make.”

12:58 PM BST

Tories have turned into ‘the grumpy party’, says Cleverly

James Cleverly has said that the Conservatives have turned into the “grumpy party”.

“I’m a big fan of Margaret Thatcher, by the way,” he said. “But perhaps more than that, my real political hero of that era was Ronald Reagan.

“And Ronald Reagan, particularly his re-election campaign, took a staunchly conservative agenda, but delivered it in an optimistic, passionate, upbeat, energetic way, and we should learn from that.

“We’ve never been the nasty party, I’ve never subscribed to that, but we have turned into the grumpy party, and young people are turned off by that.

“So let’s change that. Let’s be optimistic. Let’s focus on them, attract them to the party, listen to their voices and deliver on their aspirations, and that’s what I would do.”

12:53 PM BST

Cleverly: ‘I’m happy to be judged on my record’

James Cleverly has said he is “very, very happy to be judged on my record”.

Asked by Beth Rigby of Sky News if he was “the very embodiment of what [voters] have just rejected”, the shadow home secretary replied: “My record has been delivery, delivery, delivery, delivery.

“When I was at the Home Office, I perhaps break with tradition and spent less time shouting about what frustrated me and more time dealing with what frustrated the British people.”

He added: “I could go back, including the time as party chairman, I helped some fantastic candidates around the country, and of course,Boris Johnson was prime minister, to deliver the best election result that we had seen in decades.

“So if we are judged on our records, I am very, very happy to be judged on my record.”

12:47 PM BST

Cleverly’s speech concludes

James Cleverly’s speech has now concluded, with supporters waving placards in the air.

He will now take questions from the media.

12:47 PM BST

Cleverly: ‘Declinist’ Farage and Starmer are both wrong

James Cleverly has attacked the “declinism” of Nigel Farage and Sir Keir Starmer.

“I don’t accept the shared declinism of Starmer and Farage, who both believe that our best days are behind us,” he said.

“Starmer thinks it was better before we left the EU, Farage thinks it was better before we joined the EU. They’re both wrong.

“I know that our best years can be ahead of us, but only if we replace this useless labor government.

“And in order to win again, we need a leader who can unite the party, and I’m the best placed to do that.”

12:45 PM BST

I will make Britain the ‘greatest power in Europe’, says Cleverly

James Cleverly has vowed to make Britain “the greatest power in Europe”.

“I will tackle the problems in front of us with concerted solutions, and I will make the UK the greatest power in Europe,.” he said.

“Strong in defense of our people, our allies and our interests, strong in defense of our values and our principles, strong on the international stage and secure and prosperous at home.”

12:42 PM BST

Cleverly: Abolish stamp duty to give young ‘a stake in Britain’

James Cleverly has called for the abolition of stamp duty to give young people “a stake in our society”.

“People will vote for Starmer’s statism if they don’t feel that capitalism is working for them and for many people, especially the young, it isn’t working,” he said.

“Home ownership has been a cornerstone of the Conservative Party offer since the war, and just as Margaret Thatcher enabled council tenants to buy their homes in the 1980s, we need to give young people a stake in our society and in our growing economy.

“That is the conservative that is the capitalist approach, and it was right that we cut stamp duty for first time buyers. But we should go further.

“It should be our mission to abolish stamp duty on homes altogether. It’s a bad tax.

“It stifles transactions in an already illiquid housing market. It deters people from downsizing, and like all taxes, it ultimately increases the cost to buyers, and of course, we need to build lots more homes.”

12:39 PM BST

We need to turn young Britons into capitalists, says Cleverly

James Cleverly has said the Conservatives need to turn young Britons into capitalists.

“We need to unlock real growth again, and we need to show young people that free markets, not planned economies, are their friends,” he said.

“We need to turn them into capitalists, because too many people think that high taxes help them rather than hold them down. They think that more regulation protects them rather than benefiting incumbent suppliers.

“Protectionism drives up costs for them, drives down choice for them, benefits the already rich and harms the aspirational core, and I will make boosting our economic growth a defining mission of our party.

“And I will make sure selling the benefits of free markets to a new generation is a key part of that because growth does not come from more quangos and nationalising services.”

12:36 PM BST

Cleverly: I will resurrect the Rwanda plan

James Cleverly has vowed to resurrect the Rwanda plan.

“When we deal with illegal migration, I stand by what I have always said, we need to have a deterrent,” he said.

“And as leader, as prime minister, I will use my contacts and my reputation with Rwanda to resurrect that incredibly important partnership.”

He added: “We must, of course, tackle the drivers of mass movement, war, famine, persecution, economic failure, because in this portfolio, as in so many others, prevention is better than cure.

“And to those people who we do welcome into our country, we must make it clear our welcome comes with modest but non-negotiable conditions.”

James Cleverly gives his campaign speech at the Old War Office in Whitehall - James Manning/PA Wire

12:35 PM BST

Treasury must be stopped from ‘masking low growth with high migration’, says Cleverly

The Treasury must be stopped from “masking low growth with high migration”, James Cleverly has said.

“We have to be more honest in our conversation about the trade offs with regard to immigration,” he said.

“And that means changing how we measure our wealth. It means using GDP per capita as the metric for our economy, so that the Treasury cannot mask low growth with high migration.

“Rising GDP overall is meaningless if the wealth per person is falling.

“So we need to control legal migration. And when I was home secretary, I did under my leadership. Home Office applications fell, the backlog was cleared. The grant rate came down, deportations increased. I didn’t talk tough. I took action.”

12:33 PM BST

Cleverly: Britain would spend 3pc of GDP on defence under me

James Cleverly has said Britain would spend three per cent of its GDP on defence if he became prime minister.

“I will commit as prime minister to spend 3 per cent of GDP on defence,” he said.

“If, because you cannot penny pinch your way to peace, security is delivered through strength by planning for the worst, not hoping for the best, then we will send a signal to our enemies and our allies alike that the UK is prepared. That we will not leave the field.

“And just to put that commitment in perspective, we currently spend less than 2.5 per cent of our GDP on defence, but 10 times that much on our health system, welfare system, and on pensions.

“Starmer says that we cannot afford to spend more on defense. I say we cannot afford not to.”

12:28 PM BST

Public will look to Tories because of ‘crony-filled’ Labour

The public will look to the Tories when they “inevitably” get fed up of Labour’s “crony-filled” government, James Cleverly has said.

“People don’t vote for divided parties,” he said. “They don’t trust divided parties. They don’t even listen to divided parties.

“So we must unite if we want the British people to listen to us again, so when they are fed up, as they inevitably will be with Starmer’s inept, high taxing, red tape-loving, big state, crony-filled government, they will look to us again to be the change that they want to see in this country.”

12:24 PM BST

Cleverly now on stage as speech begins

James Cleverly is now on stage and is starting his speech.

12:22 PM BST

Shapps: Cleverly is committed to 3pc defence spending

James Cleverly is committed to spending three per cent of Britain’s GDP on defence, Grant Shapps has said.

“James has a saying,” he said. “He’s got many, but this one I like: prioritise the tasks that matter that most and tackle them in the right order.

“And he knows the first responsibility of any government is defence, as well. So here today, in the Old War Office, James is missing our party to increase our defence spending to three per cent of GDP so we are better prepared for the challenges ahead.”

12:18 PM BST

Shapps gives speech in support of Cleverly

Grant Shapps, the former defence secretary, is now giving a speech in support of James Cleverly.

“I know the quality that is required [by] the leader that will bring us back to power, back to life,” said Mr Shapps, who lost his Welwyn Hatfield seat to Labour at the election.

“We’ve got to have someone who’s really clear minded, someone with a vision of what Britain should look like and could look like under the Conservatives, and someone who is capable of selling that vision, not through pessimism, but through the optimism of what this country can become.

“Not through platitudes or sound bites, but through actual delivery.”

12:15 PM BST

Cleverly ‘not just a talker, but a doer’

James Cleverly is “not just a talker” but a “doer”, a new Tory MP has said as she introduces him.

“James has shown us that he’s not just a talker, he’s a doer,” Shivani Raja, the Conservatives’ youngest MP, said.

“No fuss, no drama, just getting the job done.

“James is the leader who can help us tell the positive story of conservatism again.”

12:13 PM BST

Cleverly introduced by new MP

James Cleverly is being introduced by Shivani Raja, the MP for Leicester East.

“But let’s be honest, I shouldn’t have been the only one celebrating,” she said.

“We should have been toasting Conservative gains and holds across the country. Instead, we like internal squabbles and distractions overshadow the incredible things that successive conservative governments have achieved for our country.”

12:01 PM BST

Inside Cleverly’s launch: Tory blue backdrop and Union flags

In the room where James Cleverly is set to make his speech, the shadow home secretary will be flanked by a blue backdrop which also features Union flags.

A lectern is adorned by his campaign slogan, “Cleverly for leader”, and behind him reads, “Unite our party with Conservative values”.

His ambitions are also listed: “Lower taxes. Smaller state. Higher military spending. A free and safe society.”

11:55 AM BST

11:52 AM BST

Timeline: When will the new Tory leader be announced?

The Conservative leadership race is in full flight, with six senior Tory MPs on the ballot to replace Rishi Sunak.

The former prime minister officially stood down following Labour’s landslide election victory, but is staying on as acting leader until his replacement is chosen.

On 29 July, the 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers announced that Kemi Badenoch, Robert Jenrick, Tom Tugendhat, Mel Stride, James Cleverly and Dame Priti Patel had secured the backing of the 10 Tory MPs needed to progress to the next stage of the contest.

A series of votes by MPs will now whittle the shortlist down to four candidates, who will attempt to woo the party faithful at the annual Tory conference at the start of October.

Further voting by the parliamentary party will then see four candidates become two, who will then be subject to a vote by Tory members with the leader announced on Nov 2.

Read the full story here.

11:45 AM BST

Pictured: Cleverly prepares for speech

It's time to unite our Party. pic.twitter.com/EVF1Brp9qG — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) September 2, 2024

11:42 AM BST

Who is James Cleverly?

The shadow home secretary and Army reservist seeking to become the next leader of the Conservative Party has pitched himself as the pragmatist candidate.

The MP for Braintree served in the Cabinet of the three previous prime ministers, and has held two of the four great offices of state.

Read The Telegraph’s profile of the former home secretary here.

11:38 AM BST

Cleverly: I would abolish stamp duty

Conservative leadership contender James Cleverly has said he wants to abolish stamp duty on all homes, reports Political Correspondent Amy Gibbons.

Writing for The Telegraph, the former home secretary called for the “bad tax” to be eventually scrapped for all buyers of residential properties, in order to get more people on the housing ladder.

The leadership contest he is fighting is set to intensify this week. The first round of voting by MPs takes place on Wednesday and one candidate will be eliminated.

Mr Cleverly’s vow to cut stamp duty comes with tax increases expected in the Budget in October.

Currently, stamp duty must be paid on homes worth more than £250,000, or £425,000 for first-time buyers. The rate gradually tapers up, from 5 per cent to 12 per cent for the most expensive properties.

Read the full story here.

11:32 AM BST

