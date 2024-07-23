James Cleverly says 'reasonable chance' he will run to be Conservative Party leader

Former home secretary James Cleverly has said there is a "reasonable chance" he will run to be leader of the Tory party.

The senior Conservative strongly hinted he would throw his hat in the ring to replace Rishi Sunak.

Mr Cleverly, shadow home secretary, told Sky News' Breakfast with Kay Burley: "There is a reasonable chance, yeah."

Asked if he has the backing of 10 MPs, as is required to be nominated, he said: "Well, I've had lots of very kind words from colleagues, both former colleagues and current colleagues, as I say."

Follow live politics updates

On Monday, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride also told Sky News there is a "reasonable chance" he could run and will make a decision "relatively soon".

Read more:

Who could replace Rishi Sunak as Tory leader?

New Conservative leader to be announced in November

It will not be the first time Mr Cleverly, also a former foreign secretary, has stood to become leader after he ran to replace Theresa May in 2019.

Nominations open on Wednesday evening and will close next Monday afternoon.

Tory MPs will then narrow down the candidates to four, who will make their case to party members at the Conservative conference this autumn.

The four candidates will then be whittled down to the final two, with the winner chosen by party members and announced on 2 November.

Several Conservative MPs have hinted they will stand, including another former home secretary, Priti Patel, and Mr Stride.

Ex-business secretary Kemi Badenoch, former home secretary Suella Braverman, former immigration minister Robert Jenrick and former security minister Tom Tugendhat are also expected to run.