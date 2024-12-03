James Comer Refuses to Let Hunter Biden Go

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer seems adamant to continue investigating Hunter Biden after he received a presidential pardon Sunday.

The Kentucky Republican, who spent years hyping up an impeachment effort into President Joe Biden that relied on an investigation into his son’s business dealings, told Newsmax on Monday he’s eager to speak with the next attorney general about the matter.

Host Rob Schmitt mentioned how Biden may no longer be able to invoke his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination, asking, “Do you have any plans for Hunter Biden, knowing this?”

Comer said he wasn’t done with Biden just yet.

“I look forward to talking to Attorney General [Pam] Bondi about this,“ he said, anticipating the confirmation of president-elect Donald Trump’s back-up choice for attorney general.

“We still have information that we’ve requested that we’ve never received,” Comer continued. “The White House is still, to this day, obstructing rightful evidence that we should have obtained. The White House has instructed the National Archives not to turn over all those pseudonym emails, Rob.

“We still still don’t have the pseudonym emails, which we believe will show Joe Biden was communicating secretly with the shady associates that were that were a part of the money laundering scheme with the money from our adversaries around the world.”

Comer, while criticizing President Biden for once using email aliases, did so himself, the Daily Beast reported in June.

After going on about the Bidens being the “most corrupt political family in the history of America,” Comer said he hoped the Justice Department in the next administration “will take our investigation and hold people accountable—not just the Bidens, but all the deep state actors that were involved in the cover up.”