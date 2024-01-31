James Corden opens up on leaving late-night TV

Nine months after his departure from late-night TV, the comedian opened up to Jimmy Fallon about the "overwhelming" reality of life away from hosting. Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, James appeared humbled by the adjustment, admitting, "I have really not been doing anything." "It's overwhelming," the ex-host of The Late, Late Show said. "It's an up-at-dawn, pride-swallowing siege." James added he'd experienced "the darkest moment" of his life since quitting TV, before revealing he was actually talking about taking his three children to a water park...