James Cracknell tipped to join 'Strictly Come Dancing' following separation from wife Beverley Turner

Rowing Olympian James Cracknell has been tipped to join Strictly Come Dancing, a year after his now-estranged wife banned him from the show.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was reportedly forbidden from taken part in the show by his wife Beverly Turner last year, but it has now been reported that Cracknell has been approached to join this year’s line-up, following the end of his 17-year marriage.

The Sun reports that Cracknell has ‘always been interested in doing some reality TV, but after getting offered Strictly Come Dancing last year Beverley put her foot down’.

The report adds that Turner has always trusted Cracknell, but she that she told friends she didn’t want ‘Russian f***y’ in his face every week during the competition.

Cambridge's James Cracknell celebrates with his medal after the Men's Boat Race on the River Thames, London, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) More

Read more: James Cracknell becomes oldest Boat Race winner at 46

The publication claims that Cracknell is yet to sign a contract, but is keen to join a hit show to boost his profile.

This comes after Turner spoke out about their marriage problems, explaining how Cracknell’s brain injury (he was put into an induced coma after being hit by a truck while cycling across America in July 2010), as well as his commitment to rowing, became a strain on their relationship.

In a piece published in The Times, Turner wrote of fearing the ‘dreadful example’ they were setting for their children of married life and how Cracknell’s training for The Boat Race left her to do all the parenting.

Cambridge's James Cracknell during the Men's Boat Race on the River Thames, London (Credit: PA Images More

Read more: James Cracknell on split from wife: We did everything we could

“When James spent 50 days rowing across the Atlantic with Ben Fogle in 2005, he failed to discuss his plans with me in any detail despite us having a two-year-old son.

“The difference in 2018 was whether I could reasonably live with these exhausting, self-centred pursuits for the rest of my life. I prefer the journey to the destination James is all about the target.”