James Graham’s ‘Sherwood’ Renewed For Season 3 At BBC
Sherwood, the highly-rated BBC thriller series from James Graham, has been re-upped for a third season as the second ends.
House Productions’ show has been one of the BBC’s most successful dramas in recent years, and the latest season’s first ep has been watched by more than 6.5 million viewers so far, the corporation said.
More from Deadline
'Fool Me Once' Producer Quay Street Lands Next Project For BBC; Go Button Factual Pact; CDN Ties With ScreenSkills; BAFTA Children's Awards - Global Briefs
Sally Rooney Says She Is Not Accepting Offers To Option Her Third Novel & Reflects On 'Normal People' TV Series: "I Felt That World Was Not Where I Belonged"
'Industry' Star Myha'la Reveals She "Misses Working With Ken Leung Every Single Day" On Season 3
Graham’s show is inspired by the miners strikes and subsequent killings in an East Midlands town near where he grew up. The second series of Sherwood, inspired by the so-called ‘Shottingham’ gang wars that mired the region and the Nottinghamshire community, recently concluded to acclaim.
Graham said: “It continues to be the greatest privilege to tell stories set in and inspired by the history of my home county of Nottinghamshire. Having a returning series on the BBC is pretty much every British writer’s dream, and I’m incredibly grateful for the continued passion that Lindsay, Charlotte and Jo have for Sherwood – and to everyone at House Productions, the most supportive producers you can have.”
Sherwood series three will once again be written by MacTaggart lecturer Graham who will again be an executive producer alongside Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross and Harriet Spencer for House Productions and Jo McClellan for the BBC. The new series was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama.
Best of Deadline
Every ‘The Voice’ Winner Since Season 1, Including 9 Team Blake Champions
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.