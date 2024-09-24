James Graham’s ‘Sherwood’ Renewed For Season 3 At BBC

Sherwood, the highly-rated BBC thriller series from James Graham, has been re-upped for a third season as the second ends.

House Productions’ show has been one of the BBC’s most successful dramas in recent years, and the latest season’s first ep has been watched by more than 6.5 million viewers so far, the corporation said.

Graham’s show is inspired by the miners strikes and subsequent killings in an East Midlands town near where he grew up. The second series of Sherwood, inspired by the so-called ‘Shottingham’ gang wars that mired the region and the Nottinghamshire community, recently concluded to acclaim.

Graham said: “It continues to be the greatest privilege to tell stories set in and inspired by the history of my home county of Nottinghamshire. Having a returning series on the BBC is pretty much every British writer’s dream, and I’m incredibly grateful for the continued passion that Lindsay, Charlotte and Jo have for Sherwood – and to everyone at House Productions, the most supportive producers you can have.”

Sherwood series three will once again be written by MacTaggart lecturer Graham who will again be an executive producer alongside Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross and Harriet Spencer for House Productions and Jo McClellan for the BBC. The new series was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama.

