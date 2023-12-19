James Gunn confirms new TV spin-off for The Batman

James Gunn has confirmed that there will be a new television spin-off for The Batman, with Matt Reeves’ Arkham Asylum project now being revived.

The makeup of the DC Universe has long been a bone of contention, with Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran sifting through projects over the course of the past year.

Reeves’ Arkham project has been in development hell for much of its lifespan, but Gunn took to social media to confirm that the spin-off would not only be happening, but would also be part of the wider DC universe.

“Right now Matt is producing Arkham as a DCU series, so there’s just the two for now,” he wrote (via Deadline) in response to a fan, continuing: “We love Matt as a director and producer so he’ll be producing stories both within his The Batman universe and within the DCU.

“It was one of the first pitches we bought when Peter and I came onboard. I don’t know the permutations it went through before that time,” he added, clarifying that the spin-off was always intended as a DCU entry.

Upcoming projects such as The Batman: Part II and Joker: Folie à Deux are part of the Elseworlds franchise, a separate universe from the main DCU. Reeves is also currently working on another spin-off, The Penguin, which is set to premiere next year.

Whilst The Batman universe is expanding, lead star Robert Pattinson recently opened up about his acting career, revealing that he has always possessed a “deep fear of humiliation” when taking on roles.

“You can say it's a shitty script or the director's a dick,” he explained. “But at the end of the day, no one's going to care about the reasons. You're the one who everyone's going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you're lame even when you tried your best.”

The Batman is available to buy now on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD.

