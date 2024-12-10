James Gunn To Film “Pickup Shots” For ‘Superman’ In Order “To Enhance The Film”: “No Reshoots”

James Gunn is clarifying reports that suggested Superman would undergo reshoots and confirming that he will only film a few “pickup shots.”

The writer, director, and DC Studios co-head took to social media to inform his fans about the additional filming for the superhero film.

“Sort of. Not a few days. We’re doing a day and a half of pickup shots. No scenes. No reshoots. Just a handful of individual shots to enhance the film,” Gunn shared on Threads.

Gunn wrapped filming for Superman at the end of July, taking to Instagram to thank everyone involved in the production.

“God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life,” Gunn wrote. “I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor.”

He continued, “The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set – and for that I am forever grateful.”

Superman stars David Corenswet in the titled role, which is set for release on July 11, 2025. The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. The ensemble includes Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Sean Gunn, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced, and Nathan Fillion.

