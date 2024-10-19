Creature Commandos: Watch Trailer for Official Launch of James Gunn’s New DC Universe

The Creature Commandos are ready for action, as seen in a new trailer for Max’s new adult animated series.

The first official entry in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe, Creature Commandos will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 5. The first season spans seven episodes, with a new installment dropping weekly through Jan. 16.

Written and exec-produced by Gunn, Creature Commandos “tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans,” the logline describes. “When all else fails, they’re your last, worst option.”

The Commandos voice cast features Steve Agee as Economos (the role he has played in Suicide Squad and Peacemaker), Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. (a role he’ll also play in Peacemaker Season 2), Sean Gunn as GI Robot and Weasel, David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) as The Bride and Suicide Squad‘s Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

During this year’s San Diego Comic-Con in July, Gunn and Safran — now co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios — revealed the logo for their take on the company, which is an update of the “bullet” logo designed by Milton Glaser and used at DC from 1977 to 2005.

“When Peter and I formed DC Studios, we immediately knew what logo we wanted to use,” Gunn explained on social media at the time.

DC STUDIOS LOGO

While Creature Commandos will be the first title to launch the new DCU, Gunn’s Superman film — starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel — will be the first movie in the new universe, releasing July 11, 2025. Peacemaker Season 2 is now set to premiere after Superman hits theaters, while Davis’ live-action Waller spinoff series remains in “active development,” Gunn confirmed earlier this year.

Additional Creature Commandos EPs include Safran, Dean Lorey (Harley Quinn) and Sam Register.

