James Gunn On Why Max’s ‘Creature Commandos’ Has A Weekly Episode Release & Not A Binge Release Like Netflix

James Gunn revealed why Creature Commandos opted for a weekly episode release on Max, not a binge release like Netflix.

On the heels of the second season renewal of the DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation title, Gunn replied to a fan who asked why the first season was not released in its entirety on the streamer.

“It affords a quality show an opportunity to be discussed and grow from week to week,” Gunn shared on X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter. “[Creature Commandos] has gotten more popular from episode to episode because of the positive discussion around it and has cultivated an enthusiastic audience.”

He continued, “If we had dropped all the episodes at once who knows what would have happened. I will likely always be in the one-a-week camp for our shows. For people who want to binge all at once they can wait until the end of the season.”

Creature Commandos is the first title of the new DC Universe Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran have created since taking over the studio. The cast of the animated series include Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Following the Season 2 renewal of Creature Commandos, Gunn said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem. From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings. Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios. We are proud to call Max home.”

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation; additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

