James Holzhauer's Tweet About Andrew Luck Got Conspiracy Pushback

Former “Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer praised Colts quarterback Andrew Luck for his retirement over the weekend, tweeting that the four-time Pro Bowl selection and reigning Comeback Player of the Year had “the guts to do the right thing for himself even though millions of fans will hate you for it.”

I hope to be as brave as Andrew Luck one day.



Imagine reaching the pinnacle of the only job you've ever trained for, finding no joy in it, and having the guts to do the right thing for yourself even though millions of fans will hate you for it. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) August 25, 2019

Luck, 29, abruptly announced that he was walking away from the game due to an unceasing cycle of injuries.

But some took Holzhauer’s tweet as a serious reflection upon his “Jeopardy!” stint, in which he won 32 straight games and amassed more than $2.4 million in earnings.

Conspiracy theorists believe Holzhauer lost to Emma Boettcher on purpose. Holzhauer defended his strategy during that game and has shot down the hypothesis, but some Twitter users are still suspicious.

It’s possible the game show juggernaut’s tweet was trolling the truthers a bit, so perhaps he got the response he wanted.

Look at how many dummies can’t pick up on what you’re saying. You would throw questions every game. — M (@MS130BLOCK) August 25, 2019

I knew u threw ur last jeopardy appearance — Timothy Chow (@imlittlemike1) August 25, 2019

Maybe you already were that brave? — Claudia Howard (@pharmkid1037) August 25, 2019

Someday this joke will get old. Today is not that day. — River (@_Kestin_) August 25, 2019

I see what you did there.. Well played Sir... — ScatPackBMac (@ScatPackBMac) August 25, 2019

wait is this why you lost jeopardy before passing Ken Jennings — dεp (@Andrew_Doepker) August 25, 2019

Did you lose on purpose?! — Guha Krishnamurthi (@GGKrishnamoomoo) August 25, 2019

Wait, is this meta? Are you saying you tanked? I refuse to believe that. — Jeremy Pape (@jeremypape93) August 25, 2019

Is this a confession? — Eric (@atl_falcons_fan) August 25, 2019

