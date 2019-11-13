The 'Jeopardy!' Grudge Match Is On!

Revenge is a dish best served ― in the form of a question.

Recent “Jeopardy!” king James Holzhauer will finally get a chance to avenge his streak-ending defeat to Emma Boettcher after he won his Tournament of Champions semifinal on Tuesday’s episode of the game show.

“GET HYPE,” the Vegas sports gambler wrote on Twitter afterward.

GET HYPE — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 13, 2019

The two will meet Thursday and Friday in the Tournament of Champions final ― a rematch of the shocking June 3 regular episode in which Boettcher, a librarian from Chicago, beat Holzhauer to end his 32-victory run. Holzhauer finished the streak with $2.46 million, just short of Ken Jennings’ $2.52 million record.

Holzhauer secured his finals spot with an easy semifinals victory on Tuesday, accruing $30,156 (basically points in a tournament system that will award $250,000 to the eventual winner).

Get ready for James vs. Emma: Part II. pic.twitter.com/1NyiJvLDF8 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 13, 2019

Boettcher won her semifinal on Monday. A third finalist will be determined on Wednesday’s show. The contestants will start the final at zero and vie for the highest score over the two-day competition.

Fans were excited.

you boettcher ass I’m excited for @James_Holzhauer and Emma Boettcher to duke it out in the final game. — Ashley (@Ashley36367244) November 13, 2019

Most anticipated rematches:

3) Rocky Balboa v Apollo Creed

2) Muhammad Ali v Joe Frazier

1) @James_Holzhauer v Emma Boettcher#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Anjbrvmepk — Chris Halabecki (@chalabecki) November 13, 2019

James Holzhauer vs Emma Boettcher, the rematch EVERYONE wants. I can't wait for the two-day final which @James_Holzhauer WILL WIN $250,000. — John Christian Ambion #JC4PM (@ambionESC) November 12, 2019

The James Holzhauer - Emma Boettcher rematch I was hoping for is on on Jeopardy!

I have a feeling the show is headed for monster ratings Thursday and Friday for the finals of the Tournament of Champions. #Jeopardy — Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) November 13, 2019

