“Jeopardy” hero James Holzhauer and the woman who finally beat him, Emma Boettcher, have both signed on to the show’s 2019 “Tournament of Champions.” And no, Ken Jennings isn’t involved — he was not eligible, a “Jeopardy” spokeswoman told TheWrap.This tournament only includes winners from Seasons 34 and 35. The 15 contestants will compete for a grand prize of $250,000 over a 10-day period from Nov. 4 – 15.Holzhauer’s 32-game, $2,462,216 winning streak made him a household name this year — but it ended just shy of Jennings’ all-time winnings record of $2,520,700 when Boettcher stopped the trivia-machine in his tracks on June 3, just $58,484 away from the record.Also Read: The Woman Who Snapped James Holzhauer's 'Jeopardy!' Streak Wrote a Master's Thesis on 'Jeopardy!'Following the show’s airing, Holzhauer said, “I never really believed I could win 75 shows, but I definitely thought I had a great shot at Ken’s cash winnings record.” Now, he has one more chance to regain his former glory.The complete contestant roster is as follows:Name Hometown Season Total Winnings Games Won James Holzhauer Las Vegas, Nev. 35 $2,462,216 32 Josh Hill North Little Rock, Ark. 34 $163,721 7 Ryan Fenster Seatac, Wash. 34 $156,497 7 Kyle Jones Aurora, Colo. 35 $145,403 7 Rob Worman Edina, Minn. 34 $133,900 6 Alan Dunn Johns Creek, Ga. 35 $120,802 5 Steven Grade Atlanta, Ga. 35 $115,501 5 Eric R. Backes Round Rock, Texas 35 $105,602 4 Anneke Garcia Salt Lake City, Utah 35 $104,497 4 Lindsey Shultz Pittsburgh, Penn. 35 $101,002 4 Emma Boettcher Chicago, Ill. 35 $97,002 3 Gilbert Collins Princeton, N.J. 34 $84,201 5 Rachel Lindgren Bend, Ore. 34 $75,999 5 Dhruv Gaur Gainesville, Ga. 34 $100,000 College Champion Francois Barcomb New Paltz, N.Y. 35 $100,000 Teachers Champion Read original story ‘Jeopardy’ Rematch? James Holzhauer and Emma Boettcher, Who Beat Him, Join ‘Tournament of Champions’ At TheWrap

“Jeopardy” hero James Holzhauer and the woman who finally beat him, Emma Boettcher, have both signed on to the show’s 2019 “Tournament of Champions.” And no, Ken Jennings isn’t involved — he was not eligible, a “Jeopardy” spokeswoman told TheWrap.

This tournament only includes winners from Seasons 34 and 35. The 15 contestants will compete for a grand prize of $250,000 over a 10-day period from Nov. 4 – 15.

Holzhauer’s 32-game, $2,462,216 winning streak made him a household name this year — but it ended just shy of Jennings’ all-time winnings record of $2,520,700 when Boettcher stopped the trivia-machine in his tracks on June 3, just $58,484 away from the record.

Also Read: The Woman Who Snapped James Holzhauer's 'Jeopardy!' Streak Wrote a Master's Thesis on 'Jeopardy!'

Following the show’s airing, Holzhauer said, “I never really believed I could win 75 shows, but I definitely thought I had a great shot at Ken’s cash winnings record.” Now, he has one more chance to regain his former glory.

The complete contestant roster is as follows:

Name Hometown Season Total Winnings Games Won James Holzhauer Las Vegas, Nev. 35 $2,462,216 32 Josh Hill North Little Rock, Ark. 34 $163,721 7 Ryan Fenster Seatac, Wash. 34 $156,497 7 Kyle Jones Aurora, Colo. 35 $145,403 7 Rob Worman Edina, Minn. 34 $133,900 6 Alan Dunn Johns Creek, Ga. 35 $120,802 5 Steven Grade Atlanta, Ga. 35 $115,501 5 Eric R. Backes Round Rock, Texas 35 $105,602 4 Anneke Garcia Salt Lake City, Utah 35 $104,497 4 Lindsey Shultz Pittsburgh, Penn. 35 $101,002 4 Emma Boettcher Chicago, Ill. 35 $97,002 3 Gilbert Collins Princeton, N.J. 34 $84,201 5 Rachel Lindgren Bend, Ore. 34 $75,999 5 Dhruv Gaur Gainesville, Ga. 34 $100,000 College Champion Francois Barcomb New Paltz, N.Y. 35 $100,000 Teachers Champion

Read original story ‘Jeopardy’ Rematch? James Holzhauer and Emma Boettcher, Who Beat Him, Join ‘Tournament of Champions’ At TheWrap