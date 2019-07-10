“Jeopardy” hero James Holzhauer and the woman who finally beat him, Emma Boettcher, have both signed on to the show’s 2019 “Tournament of Champions.” And no, Ken Jennings isn’t involved — he was not eligible, a “Jeopardy” spokeswoman told TheWrap.
This tournament only includes winners from Seasons 34 and 35. The 15 contestants will compete for a grand prize of $250,000 over a 10-day period from Nov. 4 – 15.
Holzhauer’s 32-game, $2,462,216 winning streak made him a household name this year — but it ended just shy of Jennings’ all-time winnings record of $2,520,700 when Boettcher stopped the trivia-machine in his tracks on June 3, just $58,484 away from the record.
Following the show’s airing, Holzhauer said, “I never really believed I could win 75 shows, but I definitely thought I had a great shot at Ken’s cash winnings record.” Now, he has one more chance to regain his former glory.
The complete contestant roster is as follows:
|Name
|Hometown
|Season
|Total Winnings
|Games Won
|James Holzhauer
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|35
|$2,462,216
|32
|Josh Hill
|North Little Rock, Ark.
|34
|$163,721
|7
|Ryan Fenster
|Seatac, Wash.
|34
|$156,497
|7
|Kyle Jones
|Aurora, Colo.
|35
|$145,403
|7
|Rob Worman
|Edina, Minn.
|34
|$133,900
|6
|Alan Dunn
|Johns Creek, Ga.
|35
|$120,802
|5
|Steven Grade
|Atlanta, Ga.
|35
|$115,501
|5
|Eric R. Backes
|Round Rock, Texas
|35
|$105,602
|4
|Anneke Garcia
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|35
|$104,497
|4
|Lindsey Shultz
|Pittsburgh, Penn.
|35
|$101,002
|4
|Emma Boettcher
|Chicago, Ill.
|35
|$97,002
|3
|Gilbert Collins
|Princeton, N.J.
|34
|$84,201
|5
|Rachel Lindgren
|Bend, Ore.
|34
|$75,999
|5
|Dhruv Gaur
|Gainesville, Ga.
|34
|$100,000
|College Champion
|Francois Barcomb
|New Paltz, N.Y.
|35
|$100,000
|Teachers Champion
Read original story ‘Jeopardy’ Rematch? James Holzhauer and Emma Boettcher, Who Beat Him, Join ‘Tournament of Champions’ At TheWrap