James Holzhauer Is Less Than $60,000 Away From Breaking Ken Jennings’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Record

Friday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” gave whiz kid James Holzhauer his 32nd consecutive win, bringing him that much closer to breaking Ken Jennings’ all-time record of highest winnings in regular season play. As it stands, Holzhauer is only $58,484 away from matching Jennings’ 2004 record of $2,520,700.
Holzhauer brought his total winnings up to $2,462,216 by answering this question in Final Jeopardy: “It’s the last name of Alfred, Lionel, David, Emil, Thomas and Randy, who with 90 nominations are the most Oscar-nominated family.”
Holzhauer correctly answered: “What is Newman?”
At this point, it’s not so much a question of if he’ll beat Jennings, but when. Surpassing Jennings’ record on Monday’s episode shouldn’t be too difficult for Holzhauer. He currently holds the record for most single-game earnings with $131,127, so for him to win $58,000 in one game is entirely possible.
Here are some stats comparing the two biggest “Jeopardy!” champions in history. According to a video posted to Jeopardy.com last Friday, on average, Holzhauer’s responses have been 97% accurate, while Jennings’ were only 91% accurate. Over the 74 games Jennings played, his average daily winnings were $34,064 — as of Holzhauer’s first 31 games, his average daily winnings were $76,858. If Holzhauer beats Jennings’ record on Monday, it will have taken him 33 games — less than half the time it took Jennings.
Ratings for the syndicated game show have spiked by double-digit percentages since Holzhauer began his winning streak. Holzhauer will compete again on Monday’s episode as the returning champion — see what time “Jeopardy!” airs in your area here.
For the record: A previous version of this story incorrectly suggested that “Jeopardy!” aired exclusively on NBC.
