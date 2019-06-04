Here’s How James Holzhauer Responded to Losing ‘Jeopardy!’

James Holzhauer’s “Jeopardy!” winning streak came to an end last night, but the game show’s ratings bump lives on.Monday night’s episode, which ended Holzhauer’s 32-game run and his chances of overtaking Ken Jennings’ record, came in as the highest-rated episode of “Jeopardy!” in 14 years, according to Nielsen.With a 10.1 rating overall and a 2.2 among adults under 50, the show also bested every program in broadcast primetime last night. In the demo, “Jeopardy!” beat Monday night’s highest-rated broadcast show, ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” by more than double.Also Read: 'Jeopardy!': Here Are the Questions That Ended James Holzhauer's Run at Ken Jennings' RecordHolzhauer cemented himself in the “Jeopardy!” record books with winnings totaling $2,462,216 over 32 games, setting several single-game winnings records along the way.Prior to his loss to Emma Boettcher in Monday night’s Final Jeopardy round, Holzhauer was just $58,485 shy of Jennings’ record total of $2,520,700 over 74 games in 2004.Turns out, Holzhauer missed out on beating Jennings in one other respect, too. That episode 14 years ago that rated higher than Holzhauer’s? Jennings’ final game from 2004.Read original story James Holzhauer’s Downfall Propels ‘Jeopardy!’ to Highest Ratings in 14 Years At TheWrap

James Holzhauer’s “Jeopardy!” winning streak may be over, but he’s not a sore loser.

After a 32-game winning streak, the professional gambler was bested by Emma Boettcher, a librarian from Chicago. Though Holzhauer narrowly missed topping Ken Jennings’ all-time winnings record of $2,520,700, he still walked away with a total of $2,462,216 in prize money — plus a $2,000 consolation prize for coming in second place in his last episode.

“Emma dominated her warmup games that day, and I knew she would make an extremely tough challenger. I was still incredibly impressed by her courage on that ‘True Daily Double,'” Holzhauer said in a statement Monday. “I never really believed I could win 75 shows, but I definitely thought I had a great shot at Ken’s cash winnings record.”

The trivia wizard also took to Twitter after the game to express his thoughts and praise the winner, who made some bold plays.

“CONGRATULATIONS to Emma on a world-beating performance. There’s no greater honor than knowing an opponent had to play a perfect game to defeat me,” Holzhauer said in the first of a four-tweet thread.





CONGRATULATIONS to Emma on a world-beating performance. There's no greater honor than knowing an opponent had to play a perfect game to defeat me.

— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 4, 2019





"James will eventually beat himself by flubbing one of his big bets." Nope, James got his ass kicked straight up by an elite player who nailed her own big bets.

— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 4, 2019





"James will eventually beat himself by flubbing one of his big bets.” Nope, James got his ass kicked straight up by an elite player who nailed her own big bets.

— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 4, 2019





Then he turned his attention to the real winner of the night — Ken Jennings, whose all-time record remains intact.

To @KenJennings : You win this round. But if Jeopardy ever gives me 43 second chance games, look out!

— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 4, 2019





To @KenJennings : You win this round. But if Jeopardy ever gives me 43 second chance games, look out!

— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 4, 2019





He closed out the thread with a word to his fans.

“To everyone: Thanks for the support, and remember to be good humans.”





To everyone: Thanks for the support, and remember to be good humans.

— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 4, 2019





Jennings retweeted Holzhauer’s thread, and followed it up with a little joke at Holzhauer’s expense.

Jennings retweeted Holzhauer's thread, and followed it up with a little joke at Holzhauer's expense.

Actual photo of James Holzhauer walking off stage at Jeopardy, his reign of destruction completed. pic.twitter.com/Xdf5PFR3QD

– Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 4, 2019

Actual photo of James Holzhauer walking off stage at Jeopardy, his reign of destruction completed. pic.twitter.com/Xdf5PFR3QD

– Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 4, 2019





Holzhauer will return to “Jeopardy!” in Season 36 for the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.

