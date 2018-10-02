James Jordan Defends 'Dancing On Ice' Spot As He's Confirmed For New Line-Up

Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional James Jordan has defended his position on the upcoming ‘Dancing On Ice’ line-up.

James was the third celebrity confirmed to be taking part in next year’s run of the ITV skating show on Tuesday morning, after Gemma Collins and Richard Lamarr announced their involvement earlier in the week.

Anticipating that some people might have something to say about his vast dance background, James said: “I can dance but I’m a lot older than I used to be.

“People are going to probably say I’ve got an unfair advantage but when I got on the ice I actually shocked myself how bad I was. I want to be able to impress Torvill and Dean more than anyone else, but I’m a lot worse than I thought I’d be.”

His participation on the show was teased in a post on the show’s Instagram account, when a concealed figure resembling the ballroom performer was shared on their page.

James is best known for his eight-year stint on ‘Strictly’, during which time he danced with stars including Denise Van Outen, Vanessa Feltz and Pamela Stephenson, with whom he made it through to the live final.

His time on ‘Strictly’ was particularly controversial due to his repeated remarks against the show, which continued long after he parted ways with the programme.

Since then, he made it through to the final of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, and later returned two years later for an ‘All Stars’ series, while he and wife Ola Jordan took part in ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’ last year.

The remaining nine contestants on the ‘Dancing On Ice’ line-up will be unveiled in the coming weeks, ahead of its return in January.

