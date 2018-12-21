James Jordan says "honeymoon period is over" on Dancing on Ice

From Digital Spy

James Jordan has admitted that the "honeymoon period is over" with his Dancing on Ice partner Alexandra Schauman as the countdown to the premiere ticks along.



With less than two weeks to go until the two have to impress Torvill and Dean and the rest of the judges, James told Digital Spy and other media that he's started feeling the pressure in rehearsals.

"[It feels] very strange," he admitted. "I like being in control, and I'm not on the ice. There was one time, very early on when I started dancing with Alex, we went to do something and she kind of pulled me about... And I naturally, it just came out of my mouth, I went, 'Who leads?'

"And then I realised what I said!"

When his partner Alexandra actually gave James a chance to lead in their routine, the former Strictly Come Dancing pro realised that he was out of his depth on the ice.

"I tried to do it and I couldn't do it without her helping me," he admitted. "It's kind of a bit frustrating. I still feel that I should be better than I am... [The professionals] make it look so easy."

Still, he was full of praise for his partner: "Alex is lovely... She's very patient. The honeymoon period is over, I've noticed. She's getting a lot stricter with me now. But I feel I need that. I'm a bit excitable, I start doing my own thing. She has to kind of rein me in a lot. I think I'm a better teacher than I am a student!

"I'm loving learning someone else's skill. I've got a massive admiration for all the professionals on this show, they're flippin' amazing at what they do."

Anyone who ever watched James will remember his propensity for arguing with the judges after a harsh critiques – but he's taking a whole new approach as a novice to the ice.

"I was always defending my celebrity [on Strictly]," he said. "This time it's about me, and I just have to take it on the chin."

Dancing on Ice returns on January 6 on ITV.

