James Jordan's HUGE first Dancing on Ice score divides viewers

From Digital Spy

James Jordan just scored a HUGE first mark during his Dancing on Ice debut.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro joined 5 of this year's 12 contestants to skate in Sunday night's premiere (January 6), and scored an incredible 30.5 out of 40 - including an amazing 8 out of 10 from Jason Gardiner - after his first skate with partner Alexandra Schauman.

You can check out some of his incredible routine below:

Related: Here's why former Strictly pro James Jordan is "very frustrated" with Dancing on Ice

Speaking after his winning routine, James said: "For once, I'm actually speechless."

But, what did the judges have to say?

"That has to be one of the best performances we've ever seen in show one," enthused Jayne Torvill.

"Finally we have hope," added Jason. "James, that was absolutely beautiful. It was sophisti-skated.

"It was beautiful. It played into all of your strengths beautifully, and what we're seeing is that there is transference in your dance background into the skating... it was sublime."

"I cannot believe I watched that in week one," said Ashley Banjo.

Photo credit: ITV More

Despite the judges' comments, viewers are still pretty insistent James has a natural (perhaps even unfair) advantage due to his dancing background.



Below are just a few of their reactions:

‘I’m sooo bad at skating, look at me’



**pretends to be bad and wobbly on VT**



**comes out and skates like a pro**



#DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/kGaX2azPGn











- MATT (@M44Tweet) January 6, 2019

Surely James Jordan has a massive advantage over the rest of the contestants!? Seen as he is a professional dancer, basically all he has had to do it learn how to skate. Should he even be on it? Bit of a liberty really #DancingOnIce @ITV - Ella Kavanagh♡ (@kavanagh91) January 6, 2019

It’s a bit unfair that James who is a dancer can take part in dancing on ice. #DancingOnIce - Chris Swales (@chrisSwales85) January 6, 2019

James can choreograph his ice skating probably better than some of the professionals which I feel is unfair #DancingOnIce - G (@belfastgal81) January 6, 2019

Everyone feigning shock that a professional dancer is good at dancing #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/lBl55rJyJy - David (@d_cshn) January 6, 2019

"James can choreograph his ice skating probably better than some of the professionals which I feel is unfair," said one viewer.

"Surely James Jordan has a massive advantage over the rest of the contestants?" asked another.

"[Seeing] as he is a professional dancer, basically all he has had to do it learn how to skate.

"Should he even be on it? Bit of a liberty really."

Nonetheless, James does have a few defenders:

Here comes all the bashing about @The_JamesJordan being a dancer. Note people - he is a dancer NOT A SKATER. Being on the ice makes it a completely different thing to master! Saara has just openly stated she has skated since she was a child! Let’s focus on that! #DancingOnIce - XxMrs OxX (@xXxMrsOxXx) January 6, 2019

I’m assuming it’s gonna be on the same people who moaned when Ashley Roberts did Strictly Come Dancing are going to be the same to to moan at James Jordan for doing #DancingOnIce 🙄 #DOI - Ethan ✨ (@ethanaaronking) January 6, 2019