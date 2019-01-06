James Jordan's HUGE first Dancing on Ice score divides viewers

Louise McCreesh
James Jordan just scored a HUGE first mark during his Dancing on Ice debut.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro joined 5 of this year's 12 contestants to skate in Sunday night's premiere (January 6), and scored an incredible 30.5 out of 40 - including an amazing 8 out of 10 from Jason Gardiner - after his first skate with partner Alexandra Schauman.

You can check out some of his incredible routine below:

Speaking after his winning routine, James said: "For once, I'm actually speechless."

But, what did the judges have to say?

"That has to be one of the best performances we've ever seen in show one," enthused Jayne Torvill.

"Finally we have hope," added Jason. "James, that was absolutely beautiful. It was sophisti-skated.

"It was beautiful. It played into all of your strengths beautifully, and what we're seeing is that there is transference in your dance background into the skating... it was sublime."

"I cannot believe I watched that in week one," said Ashley Banjo.

Despite the judges' comments, viewers are still pretty insistent James has a natural (perhaps even unfair) advantage due to his dancing background.

Below are just a few of their reactions:

"James can choreograph his ice skating probably better than some of the professionals which I feel is unfair," said one viewer.

"Surely James Jordan has a massive advantage over the rest of the contestants?" asked another.

"[Seeing] as he is a professional dancer, basically all he has had to do it learn how to skate.

"Should he even be on it? Bit of a liberty really."

Nonetheless, James does have a few defenders:

"He’s doing something different has to forget everything he’s ever learned and let someone else lead," said one of them.

"Being on the ice makes it a completely different thing to master," added another.

So there.

Dancing on Ice continues next Sunday (January 13) on ITV.

