James Kennedy Was 'Barking Orders' at His Friend Hours Before His Domestic Violence Arrest, Says Nick Viall

Kennedy, 32, was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge hours after attending Kathy Hilton's holiday party, where Nick Viall saw him

Nick Viall is shedding new light on James Kennedy's behavior the night he was arrested.

During a Dec. 12 episode of The Viall Files, Viall, 44, shared an anecdote about an interaction he witnessed at Kathy Hilton's holiday party on Tuesday, Dec. 10 that involved Kennedy and a friend he'd brought to the party.

Hours after the party ended, Kennedy, 32, was arrested at his L.A. home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence, police told PEOPLE. (Viall's episode was recorded and aired before news of Kennedy's arrest broke on Dec. 12.)

At the party, Viall said he and his wife Natalie Joy saw Kennedy and his girlfriend Ally Lewber, took a photo with them and met a friend Kennedy had brought to the party who he "introduced as his best friend." A few minutes later, Viall said he saw the DJ walk by and start "barking orders" at the friend he'd brought to the party.

"I'm the only one who saw this. Natalie didn't even see this. Natalie was immersed in a conversation with the other person we were talking to," Viall recalled. "James walks by, and then James turns around and he says to his friend — I forgot his friend's name. Let's say his friend's name is Sam. And [James] goes, 'Sam! Hold this! Now.' ... And his friend just grabbed the drink and James kept walking and I was like ... That was insane."

"I was like, 10 minutes earlier I met this guy who he introduced as his best friend and then 10 minutes later he was barking orders," Viall added.

PEOPLE has reached out to Kennedy for comment.

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty James Kennedy at DirecTV's Christmas at Kathy's at the Hiltons' private residence on Dec. 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The revelation about Kennedy's behavior on Tuesday night comes after the Burbank Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that they responded to a 911 call "regarding an argument between a man and a woman" at Kennedy's house around 11:30 p.m. At this time, it is unclear if the woman involved was Lewber.

"The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to [Kennedy's] arrest," the police spokesperson said. "[Kennedy] was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber

TMZ was first to break the news, citing law enforcement sources, and reported that a witness saw the Vanderpump Rules alum get physical with the unnamed woman, although authorities did not see any injuries when they arrived on the scene. He was released on $20,000 bail.

Following the news of Kennedy's arrest, an insider told PEOPLE he was "acting super aggressive all night long" at Hilton's party.

"He was acting so erratic, running back and forth to the bar and body-checking people along the way,” the insider said. “He appeared inebriated. Spent the evening mostly alone but when he did speak to people, he appeared irritated and rude."

Kennedy and Lewber have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.



