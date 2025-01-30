Paradise's James Marsden jokes 'dying is on my resume' after latest TV death

The star of Disney+'s Paradise told ITV's Lorraine he is well used to being killed off.

James Marsden has been killed off many times on screen. (FilmMagic)

James Marsden has joked that "dying is on my resume" as new thriller Paradise features the latest in a long line of screen deaths for him in the first episode.

Despite playing the lead role in Disney+ series Paradise, Marsden's character President Cal Bradford is killed off in the show's debut with the rest of the plot following what happened to him.

Marsden told ITV's Lorraine on Thursday that it was far from the first time he had died on screen, but promised viewers would love Paradise, saying "it's juicy".

James Marsden's president character is killed off in episode one of Paradise. (Disney+)

Marsden's Paradise character's death is no spoiler for the new Disney+ thriller, but he and host Lorraine Kelly discussed a jaw-dropping twist at the end of the first episode that they said they couldn't reveal.

The Hollywood star said: "You begin the first episode with the outcome and then we go back in time and retell the story.

"It's completely not what you expect. It looks on the surface like a classic crime thriller and then it's just the tip of the iceberg."

The actor stars in Disney+ series Paradise. (Disney+)

But Kelly pointed out: "You tend to die a lot," as Marsden has previously starred in Westworld where his character Teddy Flood died more times during the series than any other, and Dead to Me which also featured his death and return.

Marsden laughed: "I do, it's pathological at this point that I keep choosing these roles. Yeah, I guess I died quite a bit in Westworld. It's on my resume now.

"I don't consciously choose to - I like for people to feel bad for me, maybe that's it."

Kelly asked him about fans shouting Donut Lord at him in reference to a scene in the Sonic films where he wears a jumper bearing the name and he joked: "They shout it at me, angrily. That's what (Sonic) called me, the Donut Lord. But no death! I don't die in the Sonic movies, thank goodness." Although he added: "There's always time."

James Marsden stars in the Sonic movies. (Paramount Pictures)

Marsden encouraged viewers to watch Paradise, which has been hailed as having "the best debut episode in years".

He said: "It's juicy, there's a lot going on, which should be fun for the audience. What it looks like is not necessarily what it is."

Talking about how good the series is, he said of promoting it: "I love it that I don't have to come on the show and fake it."

James Marsden on his many screen deaths

Teddy Flood died thousands of times in Westworld. (Getty Images)

The actor starred in dystopian series Westworld between 2016 and 2022, and became known for his character Teddy Flood suffering the most deaths of any character.

Set in a wild-west-themed amusement park populated by android hosts, it saw many of its cast killed off and then able to return as androids again.

By 2018, Teddy had died nearly 6,000 times, but still kept on coming back to the show.

Talking to Esquire in 2020 about his many deaths and then returning as his character's twin in another series, Dead to Me, that saw him killed off, Marsden said: "Isn't it funny? It really is like, my god, the two things that are constant in all the things he does are: he dies and he comes back. I guess next up for me is a zombie movie. I haven't really ticked that box yet."

Lorraine airs on ITV1 at 9am on weekdays.