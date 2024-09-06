James McAvoy: I still have a massive working-class influence

James McAvoy still has a "massive working-class influence" in his life.

The 45-year-old actor - who was born in Glasgow, Scotland - has played a variety of roles during his career, but James feels particularly linked to people "with limited opportunities" in life.

James - whose film credits include 'The Last King of Scotland' and 'Atonement' - told the Guardian newspaper: "I’m a product of where I come from, and the stories that I’m interested in are quite often about people with limited opportunities, whose horizons are limited, who are fighting to get out of that, or are rebelling against the suppression that forces them into that.

"It’s not the only thing I’m interested in. I’ve played poshos as well, but it’s who I am, it’s the stuff that formed me.

"I guess I’m bohemian class now, right? Isn’t that what you are as an artist? But I live my life with a massive working-class influence. That’s how I approach parenting, how I approach the work I choose, the stories I’m interested in."

Meanwhile, James has admitted that he's considered having some therapy sessions.

The actor revealed that he's wrestled with the idea of having therapy.

He explained: "As I’m heading into my late 40s, should I try therapy? I’ve watched a couple of TikTok videos that say it might be unhealthy. Maybe I’ll believe that instead of doing the hard work.

"It’s a really weird form, acting. You’re examining human behaviour, you’re really thinking about it. I’m not going to go so far as to say I’m any kind of psychoanalyst, but it’s more than pseudo psychoanalysis. It’s sort of performative psychology.

"It’s really good fun, and it’s a privilege to spend your life doing it. I don’t know if it gives me any answers. But it gives me lots of opinions."