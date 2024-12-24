James Middleton Praises ‘Incredible Sister’ Kate Middleton for ‘Powerful Message’ She Shared at Annual Carol Concert

The Princess of Wales’ ‘Together at Christmas’ carol concert airs Dec. 24 in the U.K. after it was filmed earlier this month at Westminster Abbey

Kate Middleton's brother is sharing sweet words after her touching Together at Christmas carol service.

The Princess of Wales, 42, hosted her fourth annual carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 6, and guests were given a memorable image for the Order of Service.

James Middleton was so moved by the artwork, which showed a group of friends walking together through the snow toward the famed Abbey, that he posted a photo of it on Instagram with a moving caption.

"At Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light 🎄," he began.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Kate Middleton on Dec. 6, 2024

He continued, "A very powerful message from my incredible sister at special time of the year. Merry Christmas to you all 🐾."

Princess Kate's Order of Service image, created by bestselling author and artist Charlie Mackesy, also included a special note written in a scripted font: "How did I help? You were by my side. Which was everything," it read.

A spokesperson for Princess Kate previously said the words “embody the theme of the carol service and the power of providing support to someone simply through being by their side when they need it most."

Princess Kate's holiday special was especially meaningful this year after she announced that she had cancer in March and that she'd completed chemotherapy in September, which she previously described as an "incredibly tough" time.

Along with James, Princess Kate was joined at her holiday concert by her husband Prince William and their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. Her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her sister Pippa Middleton and James' wife Alizée Thevenet also supported Kate at the event.

Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Kate Middleton on Dec. 3, 2024

She launched the holiday concert in 2021 with The Royal Foundation to salute those who went the extra mile for their communities during the COVID pandemic.

Princess Kate wrote an open letter to attendees, sending "heartfelt thanks" for how people paid it forward for others.

"Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year. It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all," she said in part. "It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness — so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about."

The service will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, in the U.K. on ITV1 and ITVX at 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.



