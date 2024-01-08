James Morrison's heartbreak as singer's partner Gill Catchpole found dead at home aged 45

James Morrison and his partner Gill Catchpole attend the European premiere of The Dark Knight Rises in London (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

The partner of singer-songwriter James Morrison has been found dead at the family home aged 45.

Gill Catchpole, who had two daughters with the musician, died on Friday at Whitminster in Gloucestershire, according to reports.

Morrison, 39, who first hit the charts in 2006 with songs including You Give Me Something, is said to be “devastated” at the death of his partner who he described as his “hero” after they got together when he was 17.

The couple have two children, Elsie, 15, and Ada, 5, with the title track of his album Stronger Than You Know inspired by how Gill bounced back after Ada was born prematurely.

Ms Catchpole, who ran a catering business and café, recently underwent a kidney transplant.

One family member told The Sun: “Gill was found dead on Friday at the family’s home in Whitminster.

"James is devastated and is being supported by his family. He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private.”

According to The Sun, the family friend said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. Speaking about the birth of Ada five years ago, Morrison told the Mirror: “Gill was my hero.

"I’m still so in awe of how she got through it. She’s my rock. I’ve known her since I was playing open mic bars and was a van cleaner. I could never replace her.”

The couple got together after she moved into his mother's house as a lodger with a then-boyfriend and Morrison began serenading her with songs to impress her.

He said: “She moved in, I started singing all the songs off that album to her. I was playing all of that stuff on the acoustic guitar.

"I'm not like: 'I love romance.' But I do find certain things romantic and the fact that we met each other the way we did. It's like a little fairy tale or something.”

Morrison is an acclaimed songwriter who, as well as performing his own hits, has written for stars including Olly Murs and Demi Lovato.