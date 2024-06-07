James Parker released on parole
James Parker was convicted in the 2001 murders of Dartmouth professors Half and Susanne Zantop.
‘Talk to my dad. Talk to my dad,’ the influencer can be heard saying as police tried to stop him.
Madeleine McCann went missing from a hotel room in Portugal back in 2007
A California judge dismissed multiple state charges on Thursday against David DePape, who was sentenced in federal court last month for attacking Paul Pelosi in 2022.
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday. An Oct. 7 trial date was set during a court hearing for Sarah Boone in state court in Orlando, almost four years after her arrest. Boone initially told detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office that she and her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, had been playing hide and seek in the residence they shared in Winter Park, Florida, when they thought it would be funny for Torres to get into the suitcase.
NEW YORK — Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, went into former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial besieged by death threats from extremists, reproval from political commentators for creating a national distraction (“Save the mug shots for Georgia, the handcuffs for Jan. 6,” wrote Peggy Noonan in The Wall Street Journal) and criticism from legal analysts who saw the case as structurally unsound, too quixotic to proceed. The result nevertheless was a guilty verdict on all 34 coun
VANCOUVER — A man convicted of murdering a 13-year-old Burnaby, B.C., girl has repeatedly told a pre-sentencing hearing that he didn't kill her, after refusing to listen to his interpreter during an impact statement by the girl's father.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.A 32-year-old Kingston, Ont., mother accused of abandoning her two young children — causing her infant boy to die from neglect in their home — has a history of substance abuse and domestic instability, according to neighbours and a close family source who spoke with CBC News.Child welfare workers and first responders found the siblings last Friday at an apartment building in Kingston's downtown area.Police said the younger of the two — a baby — wa
Caleb Witty, 17, had been walking home from a street festival with his younger sister
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge on Friday threw out murder charges filed this year against a father and a stepmother, saying there was no new evidence they killed their 5-year-old child in 1989.
VANCOUVER — Two men face more than a dozen charges each after British Columbia's provincial auto crime team recovered 29 high-end vehicles valued at $2.5 million.
Dr Phil echoed Trump’s conspiratorial claims about hush money verdict
Charges against a Halifax-area teacher accused of sexually assaulting a youth three years ago at a high school have been dismissed, after he agreed to a peace bond that forbids him from contacting the complainant.Matthew Douglas Moriarty, 42, appeared briefly Thursday in provincial court in Dartmouth, N.S., on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.Following the court hearing, both the defence and Crown lawyers declined to explain in detail why the case will not head to trial."I would
Pennsylvania State Police, who are investigating, say they've yet to have "in person contact" with the woman claiming to be Cherrie Mahan
One game into the 2024 season, and the CFL has a kicking controversy to deal with.
The fiance of an Ohio art student who went missing nearly 13 years ago pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter.
Dmitry Lobovikov, a former junior sergeant in the Russian military, said he was drunk when he killed seven soldiers with a grenade.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, must report to prison by July 1 to serve his four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the U.S. Capitol insurrection, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
The world number one claimed a 6-2 6-4 as she edged closer to another title at Roland Garros.
A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges following a year-long police investigation into the trafficking of $1 million worth of stolen cars from Alberta into Nova Scotia.The charges against the 41-year-old man include nine counts of possessing stolen property and fraud over $5,000.Police say the vehicles they recovered were each worth more than $100,000. RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told CBC News the targeting of luxury vehicles by thieves is a trend across Canada.He said some of the stolen