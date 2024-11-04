James Van Der Beek appreciates ‘all the love and support’ after cancer diagnosis

Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has said he and his family “deeply appreciate all the love and support” after revealing his cancer diagnosis.

The American actor said in an interview with US publication People that he has been “privately dealing” with colorectal cancer, adding that “there’s reason for optimism”.

In a post on Instagram, acknowledging his diagnosis, the 47-year-old apologised to his loved ones who had learned of his cancer through the press.

He said: “‘It is cancer…’ Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them.

“There’s no playbook for how (to) announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon… to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms.

“But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news.

“I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialling in my overall health with greater focus than ever before.

“I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready.

“Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself.

“Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention.

James Van Der Beek with actress Heather McComb in 2004 (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

“Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support. More to come…”

Colorectal cancer can also be referred to as bowel cancer, according to Cancer Research UK.

The bowel is split into two parts, the small bowel and the large bowel. The large bowel includes the colon, the rectum and the bowel opening (anus).

The NHS says the main symptoms of bowel cancer can include bleeding from the rectum, losing weight, pain in the abdomen, a lump in your stomach or back passage, and tiredness.

Van Der Beek made his name playing Dawson Leery in the US teen drama series Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003, and is due to appear in a US Fox special called The Real Full Monty, which is based on the 1997 British film and will see a group of male celebrities strip down to raise awareness of cancer and research into the disease.

He told People he has also been prioritising time with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children, Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

Van Der Beek is also known for his roles as a fictional version of himself in Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23, in CSI: Cyber as FBI agent Elijah Mundo, and as Matt Bromley in the first season of the FX drama Pose.