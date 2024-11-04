James Van Der Beek diagnosed with cancer

The Dawson's Creek actor confirmed his health diagnosis and assured fans he was "feeling good" in a statement to People on Sunday. "I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good." Despite his diagnosis, 47-year-old Van Der Beek has been actively working while he seeks care and treatment for his condition. He recently appeared on an episode of the TV show Walker…