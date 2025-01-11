James Woods’ Home Survives Palisades Fire Despite Flames Next Door: ‘A Miracle Has Happened’

James Woods was one of the earliest evacuees amid the Los Angeles fires this week, posting harrowing video on Tuesday afternoon of one of his neighbors’ homes going up in flames as the Palisades Fire sparked up. But, in a fortunate turn, Woods himself did not end up losing his home.

On Friday afternoon, the actor shared another video to his social media, celebrating “a miracle” that he and his family returned to.

“A miracle has happened. We managed to get to our property and our home, that we were told is gone forever, is still standing,” he wrote. “In this hellish landscape ‘standing’ is relative, but smoke and other damage is not like the utter destruction around us.”

A miracle has happened. We managed to get to our property and our home, that we were told is gone forever, is still standing. In this hellish landscape “standing” is relative, but smoke and other damage is not like the utter destruction around us. The view from our deck area: pic.twitter.com/JZU2kTJC52 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 10, 2025

In the video, some damage can be seen to the property, as someone Woods’ identifies as Frances puts out some remaining dangers with a bucket of water. Indeed, in another post on Tuesday, Woods shared video of flames licking his house’s deck.

Our deck three minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/KpZDELpN8L — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

In a follow-up post on Friday, Woods thanks supporters for their well wishes, sharing photos and video of other damaged homes in the neighborhood.

“So many beautiful messages from all of you. I’m so happy and grateful, but honestly the entire area looks like the dark side of the moon,” he wrote. “It’s so fundamentally gut-wrenching and upsetting, it’s almost hard to celebrate the joyous news that our home survived.”

So many beautiful messages from all of you. I’m so happy and grateful, but honestly the entire area looks like the dark side of the moon. It’s so fundamentally gut-wrenching and upsetting, it’s almost hard to celebrate the joyous news that our home survived. pic.twitter.com/kpBhL1432l — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 11, 2025

For the latest information on the Los Angeles fires, you can find TheWrap’s coverage here.

