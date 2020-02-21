Jamie Anderson Reflects on the X Games, ‘The Bachelor,’ and Crystals

From Cosmopolitan

After coming in first place in the women’s snowboard slopestyle competition and breaking records at the 2020 Aspen X Games, Jamie Anderson is riding on a high 15 years after winning her first medal at the event.

She greeted fans in a nearby beer garden with a view of the slopes, and the Olympian and all around Cool Girl™ spoke with Cosmopolitan about staying grounded even as she twists through the air, The Bachelor, and her relatable crystal obsession.

Cosmopolitan: You’re obviously a talented athlete, but you have also dabbled in reality TV and were on Dancing With the Stars and the Celebrity Apprentice. Would you ever consider giving reality TV another shot?

Jamie: Depends on how much they pay me! But I do watch some reality TV. Me and my boyfriend have watched all of Shark Tank because I really love business and entrepreneurship....TV is kind of like a privilege. Every once in a while when I’m lounging in a hotel room, I’ll turn on the TV. I saw The Bachelor recently, and I was just dying. I’m like, “This is so ridiculous.” All these people are all going for this goofball guy, oh my gosh.

You’re very into crystals and meditating and yoga. Do you have any pre-competition rituals?

I am a big fan of my essential oils. I use them every morning, whether I’m competing or not, just after the shower. I love using, like I’ve been doing this week, Frankincense on the bottom of my feet to stay grounded. And while I’m meditating, I like putting little scents around me, like rose oil on my neck, lavender before bed.

I found a huge frickin’ selenite crystal at my house and I brought it with me. I know I can’t always sit down and meditate for 30 minutes, so I try to make my day meditative, moment to moment, staying present. I think just overall being more mindful and conscious is good for everyone.

I wasn’t always into it. I was a pretty crazy teenager. I grew up in a family of eight. And then when I was 17, I had a bad injury and ruptured my spleen, and I had to take a lot of time off. But through that, I got more into health and wellness, yoga, acupuncture, and then it all is like my saving grace.

Having been to the Olympics and so many X Games, what is it like when you’re in the spotlight during those peak times and then sort of go back to normal life and training. How do you prepare yourself for the intense waves of attention?

I personally don’t approach it any different because I try to just keep it real, with or without it being an Olympic year. But I do love the spirit of the Olympics that brings people together, and people get excited, like you’re saying, to look up their athletes or see what they’ve been up to because it is only every four years. So people kind of disappear for a while and come back out. And I love it. I think it’s awesome, but I try to just hold it down, stay the same. No matter what.









In 2005, you became the youngest female medalist at the X Games. What’s it like returning to the competition 15 years later?

It feels fucking crazy. Now, looking at the 15-year olds I’m competing with, it just brings me so much joy thinking about how far snowboarding has come and a whole new wave of young, amazingly talented women just pushing their own boundaries. It’s really inspiring to see.









You Might Also Like