Jamie Barrow: Man who murdered family has jail sentence reduced

Fatoumatta Hydara died two days after her daughters Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh [Nottinghamshire Police]

A man who killed a mother and her two daughters by setting fire to a flat has had his sentence reduced.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, died with Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, aged three and one, when their home in Clifton, Nottingham, was set ablaze in 2022.

Neighbour Jamie Barrow was convicted of three counts of murder for deliberately starting the fire and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 44 years.

The Court of Appeal reduced it to 38 years on Tuesday.

Barrow had admitted manslaughter but denied murder [Nottinghamshire Police]

Lord Justice Singh, Mr Justice Jay and Judge Mayo said the original sentence was "manifestly excessive in the circumstances of this case", but also expressed "sincere sympathy" for the family of the deceased.

"Nothing in this judgement should be taken in any way to detract from the gravity of the offences committed by this appellant," they said.

Follow BBC Nottingham on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.