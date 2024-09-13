How Jamie Borthwick struck gold on Strictly's Christmas special

The actor scored a perfect 40 when he took part in the BBC show's 2023 festive special

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jamie Borthwick is no stranger to the ballroom, having won last year’s Christmas special.

The EastEnders star is among the latest celebs confirmed for the upcoming series of the BBC dance contest. And he brings some experience, after dazzling Shirley Ballas and co in the 2023 festive episode and getting his hands on the Strictly Silver Star trophy.

We have a look back at the Jay Brown actor’s Strictly experience.

Jamie Borthwick scored a perfect 40

Borthwick was paired with Nancy Xu in the 2023 Christmas special. (BBC)

Borthwick was paired with pro dancer Nancy Xu and the pair danced the Quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone. Judges Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all gave them a perfect 10.

It was enough for him to beat fellow hopefuls Dan Snow, Sally Nugent, Danny Cipriani, Tillie Amartey and Keisha Buchanan and take the coveted title.

Talking about the performance, head judge Ballas said: “If I could jump over this bar and Quickstep around the room I would do it with you! I don’t have a paddle high enough for you.”

Mabuse called their routine "the surprise of the evening” and Revel Horwood quipped: "Jamie you sleighed me darling, you were Fab-U-Lous!"

"This is great, it’s been a wonderful experience, but we’re all winners here," Borthwick said at the time, calling the programme "magic".

Discussing his time on the dancefloor, Borthwick was quoted by Ballet News as saying that it had been “a thrill”.

“I’ve really enjoyed learning a new skill,” he explained. “Anyone can teach anyone how to do their craft, Nancy can tell me to put my right leg here, and point your toe, but she explains it in a way that I understand. For me that’s the difference between a teacher and a great teacher, and that’s what she has done this whole experience.”

What has Jamie Borthwick said about joining Strictly 2024?

The actor is best known for his EastEnders role. (BBC)

The actor is relishing the opportunity to take another spin on Strictly.

“I had a ball doing the Strictly Christmas special last year, so when I was asked to join for this series it was the easiest yes!” he said after he was confirmed for the show.

“This is a fresh challenge and it will be so different to be learning a new dance every week and for the public to have their say. I’m hoping to be Salsa-ing around Albert Square in no time and I’ll be asking my Walford Strictly alumni for some words of wisdom. See you on the dancefloor!”

Borthwick will be taking part in Strictly alongside the likes of Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland, Pete Wicks, Tasha Ghouri and Chris McCausland.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 starts on Saturday 14 September on BBC One and iPlayer.