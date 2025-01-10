Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Reveal They Lost Their Home Due to L.A. Fires: ‘Everything Else Is Just Stuff’

Greenberg added on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Jan. 8, that his “family is safe”

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg said they tragically lost their home due to the Los Angeles fires.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Greenberg, 46, shared a message to his Instagram Stories, giving an update on his family’s wellbeing.

“Family is safe and that’s all that matters. Everything else is just stuff. Thanks for checking in. Stay safe out there!” he wrote.

He also posted a picture of what appeared to be the ruins of their home after the fire took hold of it. “It was all a dream. Thankfully the family is safe. Thank you to all of the firefighters risking their lives. Stay safe out there,” he wrote on top of the image.

Bryan Greenberg/Instagram Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg's home destroyed in LA wildfires

Related: What's Making L.A. Fires So Bad, Did the City Run Out of Water and Was the Fire Department's Budget Cut? What We Know

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Greenberg and Chung, 41, evacuated their home, the Bride Wars star reposted a photo of their twin sons and Chung playfully walking on his back. “Doing their best Life is beautiful for the babies pre evacuation. Best parents.”

Like Greenberg, Chung also posted a message on her Instagram account, thanking the “brave firefighters” for their service.

“Thank you to all of our brave firefighters and fire responders. If you’re in red alert areas, have your bags ready to go. Safety first. Praying for all the families impacted by the fires,” she wrote.

Bryan Greenberg/Instagram Jamie Chung enjoys her and Bryan Greenberg's twin boys

Greenberg and Chung got engaged in December 2013 and tied the knot two years later in Santa Barbara, California. In October 2021, they announced the arrival of their children via surrogacy.

Over 100,000 residents are under evacuation orders as of Thursday, Jan. 9, due to the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire. City officials reported five fatalities on Wednesday, though a concrete toll has yet to be determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many residents, including celebrities, were forced to leave their homes. PEOPLE reported Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam, John Goodman, Jennifer Grey were among the names.

Bryan Greenberg/Instagram Bryan Greenberg shares update amid LA wildfires

Related: L.A. Residents Are Being Told to Boil Water 'Until Further Notice' Due to the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Fires

Click here to learn more about how to help the victims of the L.A. fires.

Read the original article on People