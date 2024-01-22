Jamie Dornan suffered heart attack symptoms after caterpillar run-in

Alexandre Schneider - Getty Images

The Tourist star Jamie Dornan was "very lucky" to be alive after experiencing heart attack symptoms following a run-in with a toxic caterpillar on holiday.

Dornan had been enjoying time with friends in Portugal, including former Good Morning Britain presenter Gordon Smart, where the group began to feel unwell just days into their trip.

Recounting the story on the BBC's The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected podcast, Smart explained that he and Dornan started experiencing "tingling" and "tickling" in their limbs after spending the first day of their trip out on the golf course.

"We had a great time the first day, played loads of golf, went out, lots of wine was drunk and then we got on to espresso martinis," Smart began.

He continued: "Anyway, the next day, we played golf, we were all absolutely dreadful and I started to feel tingling in my left hand and then tickling in my left arm. I'm the son of a GP and thought, 'This is normally the sign of the start of a heart attack'."

Concerned that he was seriously unwell, the BBC Morning Live presenter took himself to the hospital where medical staff discovered he had an extremely high resting heart rate, where a doctor quizzed him about the amount of alcohol the group had drank.

Smart then revealed that after being discharged from hospital, he returned to find Dornan hooked up to medical equipment.

"Jamie said, 'Dear me. Gordon, about 20 minutes after you left, my left arm went numb, my left leg went numb, my right leg went numb, and I found myself in the back of an ambulance'," the presenter recalled.

Fortunately, the pair were able to recover from the illness, with a doctor contacting the presenter a week later to explain what had likely happened to them.

"It turns out we'd brushed up against hairy processionary caterpillars and have been very lucky to come out of that one alive," he explained.

Pine processionary moth caterpillars carry an irritating protein in their hairs, called thaumetopoein, which can cause painful rashes and - in some cases - allergic reactions when brought into contact with humans and animals.

Smart added: "And it turns out that there are caterpillars on golf courses in the south of Portugal that have been killing people's dogs and giving men in their 40s heart attacks."

