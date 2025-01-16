Jamie Foxx and Daughter Anelise Enjoy Special Father-Daughter Night Out at “Back In Action ”Berlin Premiere

Foxx credits his youngest daughter Anelise for helping save his life with her guitar playing at his bedside

Jamie Foxx had a special plus-one by his side at the Berlin premiere of his new film.

The comedian, 57, and his daughter Anelise, 16, posed together on the red carpet at the Berlin premiere of Foxx's new movie, Back In Action.

This Netflix film, which he stars in alongside Cameron Diaz, marks his return to action films after his health scare in 2023. Before heading inside the Zoo Palast theater, the father-daughter duo embraced, sharing a warm hug in front of the cameras on the red carpet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Matthias Nareyek/Getty Jamie Foxx and his youngest daughter Anelise Bishop embrace on the red carpet for his new movie "Back In Action"

Related: Jamie Foxx Says He's 'Already Won' After Bringing His 2 Daughters to the Golden Globes: 'Proud Father-Daughter Moment'

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair appeared to be enjoying their time together at the premiere, with Foxx dressed in a black blazer with a striped trim and his daughter wearing a plaid gray suit.

Foxx is no stranger to bringing his daughters as his date to events. Recently, the Project Power star attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globes with both Anelise and his older daughter Corinne, 30, on Sunday, Jan. 5.

"Me with my two beautiful daughters globetrotting at the @goldenglobes … a proud father daughter moment Anelise Estelle and @corinnefoxx so beautiful and fearless," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post with his two daughters by his side.

"When I was asked on the carpet, what do you think about the awards? I said I have already won to be here with my two girls," he continued. "Standing upright. Standing with so much love. It’s not my award. It’s my reward. God is good and I think you know the rest."

After a year of silence and healing, Foxx spoke out about his 2023 health scare in an hourlong Netflix special. In Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., the White House Down actor shares his gratitude to his daughters for helping him navigate his brain bleed and stroke.

Parrish Lewis/Netflix

He commended his older daughter, Corinne, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Connie Kline, and his sister, Deidra Dixon, for protecting him from the media blitz after the initial news about his health broke.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They held me the f--- down," Foxx said in his special. "Nobody sees him. They cut it all off. They didn’t want you to see me like that and I didn’t want you to see me like that. I wanted you to see my like this."

Foxx said Anelise used her guitar to get through to him when his vitals were going down.



"They said when she was playing, my vitals went down," Foxx said. "The nurses at the nurses station were baffled. Like, 'Wow what did they give him?' They rushed into the room and she said, ‘Ssh. I got him.’ ... Do you know what I found out? That God was in that guitar. That’s my spiritual defibrillator."

Read the original article on People