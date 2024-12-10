Jamie Foxx details 2023 health crisis, makes Sean 'Diddy' Combs jokes in Netflix special

“I was having a bad headache,” Foxx said of the emergency, which began April 11.

Jamie Foxx is opening up about his 2023 medical crisis.

In the Netflix comedy special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, the Academy Award-winning actor and comedian said he suffered a “brain bleed that led to a stroke” in Atlanta in April 2023 while filming the movie Back in Action. He tackled the topic with heart and humor, including making jokes about Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“I was having a bad headache,” Foxx said of the emergency, which began April 11. He asked for an aspirin but before he could get it, “I went out.” Today, he said, “I don’t remember 20 days.”

Foxx talked about undergoing surgery at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. He said repeatedly throughout the episode, “Atlanta saved my life.”

He also credited his sister, Deidra Dixon, and daughter, Corrine Foxx, for helping ensure he had privacy as he recovered. They said, “‘Nobody sees him!’” and shut out the world as he tried to recover.

Foxx said he woke on May 4 in a wheelchair, unaware of the last three weeks. He went to rehab to recover, joking about a nurse who pushed him in a wheelchair and said she had to bathe him.

“What kind of old man shit is that?” he joked.

Foxx joked about conspiracy theories around his health, including comments made by Katt Williams. He also poked fun at Combs, who is in prison amid his sex trafficking case, amid unsubstantiated internet rumors that Combs tried to poison Foxx.

“The internet said Puffy tried to kill me,” Foxx joked. “I know what you’re thinking: Did he? Hell no, n*****. I left those parties early. I was out by nine, n****. Something don’t look right, n****. It’s slippery in here.”

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… is now streaming on Netflix.