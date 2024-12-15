Jamie Foxx Is “Recovering” With Stitches After Physical Altercation During Birthday Dinner

A year after bouncing back from his stroke, Jamie Foxx‘s 57th birthday celebration was cut short on Friday when the actor had to get stitches.

The Oscar winner was celebrating his birthday at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills when someone from another table threw a glass at him in a physical altercation, according to a statement shared by his publicist.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” the rep said, according to CNN. “He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating the incident, which occurred just after 10pm on Friday when someone reported a possible assault with a deadly weapon. No arrests were made, as officers “determined that the reported assault with a deadly weapon was unfounded. Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties.”

The altercation comes after Foxx’s Netflix special What Had Happened Was… dropped this week, detailing his brain bleed and resulting stroke last April. He made his first public appearance after the stroke last December to accept the Critics Choice Association’s Vanguard Award.

Foxx suffered the health scare while filming his upcoming Netflix action comedy Back in Action with Cameron Diaz, premiering Jan. 17 on the streaming platform.

