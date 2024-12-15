Jamie Foxx Says He's 'Too Blessed to Be Stressed' After Altercation at Birthday Dinner Left Him with Stitches

Foxx shared a message of gratitude for his fans on Instagram following the Dec. 13 incident

Jamie Foxx is thanking fans for their support after an altercation at his birthday dinner this weekend required him to get stitches.

A spokesperson for the 57-year-old Academy Award winner told PEOPLE on Saturday, Dec. 14 that Foxx was "recovering" after someone "threw a glass that hit him in the mouth" at the outing the night before.

Now, after reposting a few birthday shoutouts on his Instagram Stories, Foxx gave fans an update, writing in an Instagram post, "The devil is busy... but I'm too blessed to be stressed."

Related: What Happened to Jamie Foxx? The Details of the Actor’s Life-Threatening Stroke — and Why He Doesn't Remember 20 Days of Recovery

"The devil is a lie," Foxx added in the post's caption. "Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright…"

"And huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by What Had Happened Was … number 1 on @netflix if you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul," he continued, referencing his latest comedy special.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the weekend, a spokesperson for Foxx told PEOPLE that "someone from another table" threw a glass in his direction while he was out celebrating his birthday. TMZ reported the outing took place Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, Calif.

According to the outlet and The Daily Mail, Foxx's daughters Corinne and Anelise, as well as ex Kristin Grannis, also attended the gathering.

Foxx "had to get stitches" after the ordeal, his representative also said.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

In a news release obtained by PEOPLE, the Beverly Hills Police Department said that authorities were called to the restaurant on Friday night around 10 p.m. local time regarding an alleged fight inside.

"Upon investigation, officers determined that the reported assault with a deadly weapon was unfounded," the police department said. "Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties."

"The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made," they added.

Related: Will Smith Wishes Jamie Foxx a Happy Early Birthday: 'Glad to See You Back Doing What You Love'

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Jamie Foxx at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon held at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 3, 2024

Earlier this week, Foxx celebrated the release of his Netflix special, during which he confirmed that he suffered a stroke that almost killed him while filming his forthcoming film Back in Action in Atlanta. While discussing the medical emergency that began on April 11, 2023, he also cited a "brain bleed that led to a stroke."

Foxx's next film, costarring Cameron Diaz, arrives on Netflix on Jan. 17. He's also working on All-Star Weekend, as a co-writer and director, with the film also featuring performances from Jeremy Piven, Robert Downey Jr. and Eva Longoria, among others.



Read the original article on People