Jamie Foxx Says He Has ‘Real Tears in My Eyes' As He Celebrates His Sister's Birthday: 'You Saved My Life'

Foxx penned an emotional tribute to his sister Deidra Dixon on her birthday on Thursday, August 1

Ore Huiying/Getty Jamie Foxx and sister Deidre Dixon in 2017

Jamie Foxx is honoring his sister!

On Thursday, August 1, the actor, 56, penned an emotional tribute to his sibling Deidra Dixon on her birthday.

“Yooooooooooo super big big big happy happy happy happy birthday to my wonderful sister Deidra Dixon!!!!,” he said alongside a video montage of the pair.

While the siblings first drank some drinks in the beginning moments of the video, they were then captured dancing in different settings before Deidra sang along to “Killing Me Softly with His Song” by Fugees as she sat at a dinner table.

“You are amazing you are my light you saved my life…,” Foxx continued in his caption. “I repeat you saved my life!!!!!! I am forever grateful for you and today.”

Concluding his post, he added, “I want you to turn up and enjoy. You are the best little Leo, real tears in my eyes right now I love you to the moon and back.!!! @frequency11 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Foxx’s birthday message to Deidra comes after he celebrated the birthday of his late sister DeOndra Dixon in September 2023.

"Miss u … I wish you were here I know you’re in heaven, cracking everybody up with your jokes," the Back in Action wrote on Instagram as he marked what would have been DeOndra’s 39th birthday.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Jamie Foxx and sister Deidra at her birthday at the National Hotel July 30, 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida

In the post, Foxx shared a snap of the pair smiling and resting their heads against one another.

DeOndra, who was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011, died in October 2020 at the age of 36.

Jamie Foxx/Instagram Siblings Deidra Dixon and Jamie Foxx

Last month, Foxx shared more details about his medical scare that occurred in April 2023 and explained how Deidra and his daughter Corinne Foxx took him to see a doctor.

“Look, April 11th last year,” Foxx told a group of people in a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), by The Art of the Dialogue., “Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil.”

After snapping his fingers, he added, “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

“So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor,” Foxx said of Deidra and his daughter, 30.

After explaining that he was given a cortisone shot, which according to the Mayo Clinic is used to "relieve pain, swelling and irritation,” Foxx recalled that a second doctor said, “something’s going on up there," as he pointed to his head.

Back in February 2023, Foxx thanked his sister Deidra for saving his life during his mystery illness, “Without you I would not be here … had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Read the original article on People.