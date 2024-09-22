Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Marries Joe Hooten

Corinne and Hooten, who met in 2018, got engaged in December 2023

Garcelle Beauvais/Instagram Corinne Foxx and Joe Hooten

Corinne Foxx is married!

The 30-year-old daughter of actor Jamie Foxx has tied the knot with Joe Hooten.

Actress Garcelle Beauvais — who starred alongside Jamie in The Jamie Foxx Show — was a guest at the nuptials, and shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 22.

"Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten ❤️❤️. Your love & respect for each other is palpable 🙏🏽. Corinne you looked stunning," Beauvais, 57, wrote in the caption.

Garcelle Beauvais/Instagram Corinne Foxx and Joe Hooten hold hands during their wedding ceremony

The photo carousel included a shot of Corinne and Hooten holding hands during their ceremony, with the bride wearing a glamorous, off-the-shoulder gown that appeared to have a delicate floral print, along with a simple tulle veil.

Garcelle Beauvais/Instagram Garcelle Beauvais (left) poses with newlyweds Corinne Foxx and Joe Hooten

Beauvais also shared a photo of herself posing with the newlyweds, as well as with proud dad Jamie and his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also featured emotional snapshots of Jamie — looking dapper in a classic black tuxedo — walking his daughter down the aisle and, later, dancing with her at the reception.

Garcelle Beauvais/Instagram Jamix Foxx walks daughter Corinne Foxx down the aisle at her wedding

Corinne, who met her husband in 2018, announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2023. "From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️," she wrote at the time, sharing a series of black-and-white photos of the pair embracing and celebrating after Hooten popped the question.

In the photos, Corinne offered a glimpse of her stunning ring, which appeared to feature a large solitaire emerald-cut diamond set on a thin diamond band.

Garcelle Beauvais/Instagram Jamie Foxx dances with daughter Corinne Foxx at her wedding

Corinne's famous father cheered the engagement news, posting a touching tribute to his daughter and future son-in-law on his own Instagram. Alongside images from the same black-and-white engagement shoot that Corinne featured in her post, Jamie reflected on the special connection between the pair, who both attended the University of Southern California.

"You are a perfect example of what being in love is," the proud dad wrote. "You care about each other's life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement."

The Ray star went on to share his emotional reaction to learning that Hooten was planning to propose to Corinne.

"@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… 🙏🏾❤️," he continued, before expressing his happiness that Corinne had found her perfect partner in Hooten.

Bailey Ann Joe Hooten and Corinne Foxx

"And @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you two… can’t wait to walk you down that isle [sic]," Jamie wrote. "@corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten. I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY."

He concluded his tribute by jokingly predicting an emotional experience watching his daughter exchange vows with Hooten. "I have my tissues ready 😭," he wrote, adding the hashtag #tearsofjoy.

Jamie joined a group of family members and friends who helped celebrate the newly engaged couple at a party just before Christmas. Corinne shared photo highlights from the festive gathering on Instagram, captioning the post, "Food, friends & family ❤️. So happy we got to celebrate this special time with our favorite people 💍💕."

Corinne first teased her relationship with Hooten, a writer-director and television executive for John Wells Productions, on her Instagram in September 2019. She posted a photo of her and her then-boyfriend posing with a horse at a stable.

"Spent the weekend with a couple of studs 💕🐴🏔," she quipped in the caption.

In October 2023, she featured a picture of the two posing together in formal attire within a carousel documenting her September highlights.

Jamie shares Corinne with his ex Connie Klein. He is also dad to a 15-year-old daughter, Anelise, with ex Kristin Grannis.



