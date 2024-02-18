Jamie Laing breaks silence on new Radio 1 role

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing has broken his silence regarding his new Radio 1 role.

The reality star took to Instagram to confirm his new role as co-host alongside Vick Hope.

"Guys, firstly I am BEYOND excited to be joining the amazing Vick Hope on Radio 1's Drivetime show. Jordan North is a complete pro/legend, who's left some really big shoes to fill so I’m going to do my absolute best to do him and the show justice. To be working alongside the insane Vick Hope – it's incredible," the post read.

"I’ve always loved music and radio and like most of us I grew up listening and being a Radio 1 fan, so to be joining the BBC Radio 1 family officially feels unreal."

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Related: Made in Chelsea's Louise Thompson opens up on being away from son during recent hospital stay

Describing himself as "never happier than when in front of the mic, chatting to people, sharing stories, having fun", Laing called the new role "an honour", promising "it's going to be WILD in the best way."

"I will pour everything I have into making it the best show I possibly can for the listeners who love it so much. Now. LET'S GO!! RADIO 1 BABY! Jamie x."

Getty Images

Related: Jordan North breaks silence after BBC Radio 1 exit

This news comes after it was revealed that Jordan North would be leaving the popular afternoon slot, 10 years after he originally joined Radio 1.

A Twitter post from @BBCRadio1PR announced: "Radio 1 will be saying goodbye to Jordan North. Jordan has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters. Thank you for everything."

Laing currently hosts the Radio 1 podcast 6 Degrees from Jamie and Spencer with MIC co-star Spencer Matthews, and also presents podcast NewlyWeds with his wife Sophie Habboo.

Laing's debut show will air on March 4, but North's final show date has not yet been confirmed.

You Might Also Like