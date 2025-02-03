Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates 26 Years of Sobriety: 'My Life Has Completely Changed'

Although the church where she attends recovery meetings was lost in the Palisades fire, "we don't drink or use no matter what," the actress said

Jamie Lee Curtis is looking back on how far she's come in her sobriety journey.

In a post to Instagram on Feb. 3, the actress opened up about her sobriety and how she's staying true to her promise not to drink or use, "no matter what" — even after she learned her recovery group's weekly meeting spot is no longer standing after the Palisades fire.

"26 years ago today I walked into my first recovery meeting. Since then, my life has completely changed," she shared in the caption. "I have made beautiful, beautiful, friendships and it has expanded my life beyond recovery and it has given me the family life and creative life I never thought possible."



She continued, "To every person I have come in contact with who have shared their experience, stength and hope as it relates to alcoholism and drug addiction, I thank you for your courage and welcome and for all those who came before us, and for those who have followed, thank you."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis.

The first photo of her post was a screenshot of her Twelve Steps app, which shows she's been sober for 26 years — or 312 months, 9,498 days or 227,911 hours. The second slide was a screenshot of Google Maps, which showed where the church that once housed her weekly recovery meeting had burned down in the Los Angeles fires.

"The little avatar in the picture of the street is in the exact spot/seat I sat in at my weekly meeting in the Palisades in a church that no longer exists, in a neighborhood that no longer exists, but we don't drink or use no matter what and this is a big f***ing no matter what," she wrote. "Be gentle with yourselves. ONE DAY AT A TIME! My hand in yours. JLC."

In another post, shared hours later, Curtis posed in a photo with a proud expression on her face. The caption read, "This is what 66 years of LIFE + 26 years, 312 months, 9,498 days and 227, 913 hours of SOBRIETY FREEDOM looks like. #recovery."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis has long spoken openly about her sobriety journey. In an interview with Colin Farrell for Variety's Actors on Actors, she said that being sober will be "a legacy" for her, as she's interrupting a pattern through generations of her family.

"It'll be the single greatest thing I do, if I can stay sober," she said. "Because generations of people have had their lives ruled and ruined by alcoholism and drug addiction. For me, sobriety first. Always."

